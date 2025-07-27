DMR News

Fonrich & TÜV Rheinland AFCI White Paper: A Deep Dive into DC Arc Fault Protection

Jul 27, 2025

Fonrich, a global leader in photovoltaic safety technology, in collaboration with TÜV Rheinland, proudly announces the release of its latest white paper titled “Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) for PV System Solutions.” This comprehensive document offers an in-depth exploration of DC arc fault detection, protection strategies, and the future of photovoltaic (PV) system safety.

As the solar industry accelerates toward higher voltage and larger-scale deployments, the risk posed by DC arc faults becomes increasingly critical. Fonrich’s white paper addresses this challenge head-on by analyzing the root causes of arc faults across residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV scenarios. The publication highlights key innovations in AFCI protection schemes including inverter-integrated, independent box, string-level, and module-level solutions backed by technical validations witnessed by TÜV Rheinland.

With a focus on practical implementation, economic feasibility, and regulatory compliance across global markets, the white paper outlines tested methodologies for detecting, identifying, and extinguishing arc faults in real-world applications. Notably, Fonrich’s advanced AFCI solutions demonstrate rapid shutdown capability, enhanced reliability, and system adaptability essential for meeting evolving safety mandates.

Founded in 2011, Fonrich (Shanghai) New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is dedicated to providing intelligent new energy solutions to global customers. By optimizing solar plant operation efficiency and ensuring safety, the company promotes the efficient and secure management of renewable energy systems. As a global leader in DC arc fault detection technology, Fonrich continuously innovates in the fields of PV system optimization, energy storage integration, and smart energy management. Fonrich has filed over 200 patent applications, with nearly 100 granted invention patents, covering the full technology stack of new energy. Its core technologies span multiple fields and include module-level shutdown and monitoring management, arc fault detection and protection devices, power optimizers and DC microgrid safety solutions.

This white paper serves as both a technical guide and a call to action for stakeholders across the solar value chain. It underscores the importance of integrating smart protection technologies to future-proof PV infrastructure and drives the transition toward safe, sustainable energy.

Visit Fonrich New Energy Website:

www.fonrich.com

www.fonrich.com/Facebook

www.fonrich.com/LinkedIn

Email Contact: info@fonrich.comDownload Full Version White Paper: https://www.fonrich.com/download.html

