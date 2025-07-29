Fabulous50s Founder Schellea Fowler Announces Doctor and Physio Approved Workouts for Women Over 50

Fabulous50s Receives Endorsement from Health Professionals

What started as a small YouTube channel by a 50-something woman looking to support her peers has now grown into a global health movement trusted not only by millions of women but also increasingly recommended by doctors, physiotherapists, chiropractors, and holistic health practitioners.

Schellea Fowler, founder of the Fabulous50s YouTube channel, has spent the last several years dedicated to creating low-impact, effective workout routines specifically designed for women over 50.

What sets her apart? The science-backed, age-appropriate exercises are delivered with warmth, clarity, and results.

Women across the world now credit Schellea’s free workouts with everything from lowering blood pressure and reversing early diabetes to avoiding surgery, improving bone density, and recovering from injuries.

“My doctor told me to keep doing what I’m doing because my blood work is finally back to normal. That’s all thanks to your workouts,” wrote one YouTube subscriber from the U.S.

“I asked my physiotherapist to check out your videos. She said your channel is perfect for me. Thank you!” shared another from Canada.

The Heart Behind Fabulous50s: Education and Empowerment

Behind Schellea’s calm and uplifting presence on screen lies a deep commitment to continuous learning and development. She holds a Neuro Athletics Coaching Certificate (NACC) from Neuro Athletics and has completed Meditation Teacher Training with Yoga Coach.

Her ongoing study and research reflect a personal mission to better understand women’s health, longevity, mobility, and nutrition after 50. Her dedication is deeply personal.

“This isn’t just about fitness; it’s about giving women the knowledge, tools, and confidence to feel empowered, energized, and at peace in their bodies,” says Schellea. “The science is clear: exercising more and sitting less is important to longevity and mental well-being, especially after 50. I’m committed to helping women do just that.”

Schellea’s approach aligns with leading medical recommendations for older adults: more exercise, more intensity, and less sitting. Her message emphasizes the urgency of reducing sedentary lifestyles, especially in midlife. Scientific studies have made it clear that sitting too much is linked to a higher risk of serious health conditions, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, colon and lung cancers, and even early death. Staying active in midlife offers extensive and well-documented benefits.

Women who exercise more and sit less tend to enjoy better heart health, a lower risk of stroke, and improved blood pressure. They sleep better, even those struggling with insomnia or obstructive sleep apnea. Cognitive functions such as memory, attention, and processing speed are enhanced with regular exercise. There’s also less weight gain and a reduced risk of obesity-related illnesses.

The Benefits of Physical Activity After 50

Physical activity after 50 also strengthens bones, improves balance, and lowers the risk of injury from falls. It’s associated with fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression, as well as an overall improved sense of well-being and life satisfaction. One viewer at a time, Schellea’s workouts aim to achieve these results.

With a growing audience of over 2 million subscribers and hundreds of free videos available on her Fabulous50s channel, Schellea Fowler has become more than a YouTube creator. She is a global advocate for women’s health, longevity, and empowerment in midlife and beyond.

The Fabulous50s community is a testament to what happens when women are supported, educated, and given the tools to take control of their health.

“When I hear that doctors are now sharing my workouts with their patients, or that physiotherapists are using my videos in rehabilitation sessions, it reminds me why I started this journey,” Schellea said. “Every woman deserves to feel strong, vibrant, and capable at every age.”

About Fabulous50s

Fabulous50s is an internationally recognized health and fitness platform created by Schellea Fowler to support women over 50 through accessible, low-impact workouts and lifestyle education. The YouTube channel has garnered millions of views and a loyal community of women looking to feel strong, confident, and healthy at every stage of life.

