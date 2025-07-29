Pawssum Mobile Vets Announces Expansion Across Australia

Redefining Veterinary Care in Australia

Pawssum Mobile Vets, the largest provider of mobile veterinary services in Australia, is transforming the way pet owners access care for their furry friends. With a network of over 200 mobile vets and partnerships with more than 170 clinics across the country, Pawssum Mobile Vets have proudly provided in-home veterinary care to over 220,000 pets, making vet visits easier and less stressful for both pets and their owners. Pawssum offers a convenient and compassionate alternative to traditional veterinary visits. The service is designed to minimize the stress of vet visits for both pets and their owners, ensuring that pets receive the best care in the comfort of their own homes.

As the leading provider of mobile veterinary services, Pawssum is proud to be recognized as the Best Mobile Vet Service in Australia of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious accolade underscores Pawssum’s commitment to providing exceptional, accessible, and compassionate care for pets nationwide.

A Personal and Stress-Free Veterinary Experience

One of the key benefits of Pawssum’s services is the ability to deliver personalized care at home. This is particularly important for pets who may experience anxiety or fear during trips to the vet. Pawssum’s vets offer a range of services, including general check-ups, vaccinations, and specialized treatments for conditions like skin, ear, and eye issues. In addition, mobile diagnostic testing, including blood tests and pathology, ensures pets receive the full spectrum of care typically available at a clinic.

“Pets can become anxious during trips to the vet, and for some, this experience can be overwhelming,” says Guy Shar, Founder of Pawssum Mobile Vets. Our goal is to make veterinary care more convenient, accessible, and less stressful for both pets and their owners. With Pawssum, your pet can stay in familiar surroundings while receiving quality care at home. Whether you’re searching for vets near me, need an emergency vet, or are looking for a vet open now, Pawssum brings trusted, mobile veterinary services directly to your door.

Comprehensive Services to Meet Every Need

Pawssum provides a wide range of services designed to cater to all types of pet health concerns:

General Check-Ups and Vaccinations : Regular health checks and vaccination services to keep pets healthy and up-to-date with their shots.

: Regular health checks and vaccination services to keep pets healthy and up-to-date with their shots. Skin, Ear, and Eye Issues : Treatment for common health issues that affect a pet’s skin, ears, and eyes, offering relief and expert care at home.

: Treatment for common health issues that affect a pet’s skin, ears, and eyes, offering relief and expert care at home. Mobile Diagnostic Testing : Blood tests and pathology services for accurate and timely diagnosis.

: Blood tests and pathology services for accurate and timely diagnosis. Emergency and After-Hours Care : Available when you need it the most, even outside regular clinic hours.

: Available when you need it the most, even outside regular clinic hours. At-Home Peaceful Euthanasia : Offering compassionate end-of-life care in the comfort of the home, providing families with a peaceful and dignified farewell. Providing a full and compassionate service for dog euthanasia, cat euthanasia, that including aftercare.

: Offering compassionate end-of-life care in the comfort of the home, providing families with a peaceful and dignified farewell. Providing a full and compassionate service for dog euthanasia, cat euthanasia, that including aftercare. Senior Pet Care and Pain Management : Tailored services for older pets, including pain management and senior wellness care.

: Tailored services for older pets, including pain management and senior wellness care. Post-Surgery Care and Wound Management: Ensuring pets recover well after surgery with appropriate follow-up care.

This comprehensive approach means that no matter the health concern, Pawssum has a solution, all without the stress of traveling to a vet clinic.

A Trusted Network for Pet Owners Across Australia

With over 200 mobile vets on the ground, Pawssum has grown to become the largest mobile vet service in Australia. Serving major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and Canberra, as well as regional areas, Pawssum ensures that pet owners across the country have access to quality, compassionate care.

The service’s expansion and reach highlight the growing need for mobile veterinary services, especially in a country as vast and diverse as Australia. Pawssum’s network of trusted, experienced veterinarians are ready to provide expert care wherever it is needed.

The Importance of Convenient, Compassionate Care

For many pet owners, taking their animals to the vet can be a stressful and time-consuming experience. Pawssum addresses this challenge by offering in-home visits, saving pet owners the hassle of transporting their pets to a clinic and waiting in a crowded waiting room.

A long-time Pawssum customer, Dianne from Melbourne, shares, “Pawssum are awesome! From my first encounter when my beautiful Millie left us, to when my gorgeous Arwen had his annual vaccinations, nail clippings, and general check-up. I have used Pawssum since discovering them in 2020 and am so grateful for their fabulous service and wonderful, caring vets.”

This personalized, at-home approach to veterinary care has gained significant traction, with many pet owners seeing it as a more comfortable and convenient option. Pawssum’s services are available until 11 p.m. every day, including public holidays, ensuring that veterinary care is available when pet owners need it the most.

Compassionate End-of-Life Care: A Peaceful Goodbye at Home

One of the most meaningful services offered by Pawssum is its at-home euthanasia. Saying goodbye to a beloved pet is never easy, but Pawssum’s compassionate vets provide a calm, peaceful environment for the procedure, minimizing stress for both the pet and the family. This service allows families to be with their pets in their final moments, providing comfort and closure in a familiar setting.

Pawssum provides a complete and compassionate in-home euthanasia service for dogs, cats and other small animals, including gentle end-of-life care and respectful aftercare options.

“We understand how difficult it can be to say goodbye to a beloved pet. Our at-home euthanasia service offers families a dignified, loving way to say their final farewell without the added stress of taking their pet to a clinic,” says Shar. “We are honored to be there for families during such an emotional time.”

How Pawssum is Changing the Veterinary Landscape

Pawssum Mobile Vets is redefining what it means to provide veterinary care in Australia. By offering a broad range of services in a convenient, stress-free environment, Pawssum is setting the standard for mobile veterinary services across the nation. With over 220,000 pets treated at home, the company is poised to continue expanding its reach and providing compassionate care to more pet owners across Australia.

In addition to being Australia’s largest mobile vet service, Pawssum’s commitment to accessibility, convenience, and compassionate care makes it a standout leader in the field. For pet owners looking for a more personalized and convenient way to care for their pets, Pawssum Mobile Vets provides a reliable, trusted solution.

About Pawssum Mobile Vets

Pawssum Mobile Vets is Australia’s largest provider of mobile veterinary services, offering a range of in-home services designed to make pet care more accessible and less stressful. With over 200 veterinarians and partnerships with more than 170 veterinarian clinics across Australia, Pawssum brings trusted, compassionate care directly to the homes of pet owners nationwide. The company’s services include general check-ups, vaccinations, emergency care, pain management, and at-home euthanasia, all performed by experienced, highly trained veterinarians.

Media Contact

Guy Shar

Founder, Pawssum Mobile Vets

Email: general@pawssum.com

Website: pawssum.com.au

Facebook: @pawssum

Instagram: @pawssum

LinkedIn: Pawssum