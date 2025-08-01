Sculpt By Science Announces Revolutionary DNA Sequence Program for Executives

Sculpt By Science: A Breakthrough in Executive Health and Performance

Sculpt By Science is reshaping how business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives approach health, fitness, and performance. Founded by Dr. Michael Diamonds, a medical doctor and professional natural bodybuilder, the company brings a unique, science-backed methodology to the world of health optimization. Its approach is not just about fitness; it is about transforming high-achievers into “Business Athletes” capable of unlocking peak physical and mental performance.

In an industry flooded with quick fixes and generic fitness plans, Sculpt By Science stands out as a beacon of precision and sustainability. Its flagship offering, the Business Athlete program, is a personalized, three-step system that uses advanced medical diagnostics to deliver results that extend beyond weight loss or muscle gain. It ensures that clients not only achieve their fitness goals but also unlock their full potential to lead their organizations with energy, focus, and confidence.

The DNA Sequence: A Comprehensive System for Lasting Results

The DNA Sequence is the proprietary method Sculpt By Science uses to transform entrepreneurs. It consists of three distinct phases: Diagnosis, Nucleus, and Application. Each phase works together to ensure that every client receives a customized blueprint tailored to their unique health profile, lifestyle, and goals.

The Diagnosis phase involves comprehensive testing, including bloodwork, DEXA scans, hormone levels, and gut mapping, all handled by a team of qualified medical professionals. This data-driven approach sets Sculpt By Science apart from competitors, ensuring every plan is grounded in medical science.

Once the diagnostics are complete, the Nucleus phase begins, where the core of the program is developed—tailored nutrition plans, exercise protocols, and recovery strategies that align with the client’s needs. These plans are flexible, designed to seamlessly integrate into the demanding lives of business leaders. In the Application phase, clients begin to see the results of their transformation, gaining access to weekly one-on-one Zoom consultations with Dr. Diamonds and the team, 24/7 messaging support, and access to a wealth of resources to sustain their new lifestyle.

This model of personalized service is what makes Sculpt By Science’s approach to health optimization so effective. It is not just about physical transformation but about a complete overhaul of the client’s identity as a Business Athlete.

Dr. Michael Diamonds: From Struggling Student to Fitness Empire Founder

Dr. Michael Diamonds’ journey is a testament to the transformative power of health optimization. A medical student who once struggled with weight and poor health, Dr. Diamonds turned his own life around using the principles that Sculpt By Science now offers to clients worldwide. His transformation, both personal and professional, inspired the creation of the DNA Sequence program—a scientifically proven system that can help anyone, particularly business leaders, regain control over their health.

Dr. Diamonds’ story begins in Russia, where he was a broke, out-of-shape medical student. However, by tapping into his “other self”—the internal drive that spurred his transformation—Dr. Diamonds lost over 40 pounds, transformed his physique, and completed his medical degree. He was able to take these personal learnings and apply them to help others, including his own mother, who reversed metabolic syndrome with the help of the Business Athlete program.

His mission to empower business leaders became clearer when he left traditional medicine in 2020 to focus on preventative health. Dr. Diamonds now stands as one of the most recognized figures in fitness, with over 2 million followers across various platforms, and has reached over 200 million views on YouTube with science-driven fitness content.

Impacting the Lives of Business Leaders

Sculpt By Science has transformed the lives of over 2,000 clients, many of whom are high-profile figures, including entrepreneurs, CEOs, and professionals across various industries. The program is particularly beneficial for those who seek to enhance both their health and professional success. Many clients have reported significant growth in their business milestones after completing the program, such as increased productivity and performance.

Dr. Diamonds believes that adopting a “Business Athlete” mindset can lead to substantial professional success. He draws parallels between his clients’ transformations and the benefits seen by top entrepreneurs who have incorporated health and fitness into their leadership style.

Why Sculpt By Science is the Ultimate Solution for High-Achievers

What sets Sculpt By Science apart from competitors is its concierge-level service. Unlike generic, mass-market programs, Sculpt By Science offers one-on-one consultations, advanced diagnostics, and personalized care from medical professionals. The program is designed specifically for high-achieving entrepreneurs, business owners, and executives who need a health plan that fits into their demanding lifestyles.

The company operates on a limited-access model, meaning that only a select number of clients can work with Dr. Diamonds and his team at any given time. This exclusivity ensures that each client receives the high level of attention and service that they deserve, and that the results are sustainable.

Through exclusive mastermind events and private retreats, Sculpt By Science fosters a community of like-minded Business Athletes who understand that physical fitness is key to unlocking greater business success. The company’s mobile app further ensures that clients stay connected to their personalized plans and have access to resources that support their transformation.

About Sculpt By Science

Sculpt By Science is a premium health and performance optimization brand, founded by Dr. Michael Diamonds, a medical doctor, professional natural bodybuilder, and renowned fitness influencer. The company provides high-achieving business leaders with personalized health programs that optimize both physical and mental performance, helping them unlock their potential as Business Athletes. With over 2,000 clients transformed, Sculpt By Science has become the go-to solution for executives looking to regain control of their health and enhance their professional success.

Media Contact

Michael Diamonds

Doctor, Founder, CEO, Sculpt By Science

Email: mikediamonds23@gmail.com

Website

YouTube

Instagram