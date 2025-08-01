DMR News

Qin Haiyang Claims Gold at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Ethan Lin

Aug 1, 2025

At the 2025 World Swimming Championships in Singapore, China’s “King of the Breaststroke” Qin Haiyang once again showcased his remarkable strength, winning the gold medal in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke event and securing China’s first gold medal at this year’s competition.

In the Men’s 100m Breaststroke final held on July 28, Qin Haiyang displayed exceptional start reaction and finishing power, clinching the gold with a time of 58.23 seconds. He outpaced Italy’s Olympic champion Nicolo Martinenghi and Kyrgyzstan’s Denis Petrashov, earning China’s first swimming gold of the tournament. After the race, Qin expressed, “I am very happy to win this gold medal in Singapore. It’s a recognition of my long-standing training efforts.”

On the evening of July 30, Qin Haiyang earned a bronze medal in the Men’s 50m Breaststroke with a time of 26.67 seconds. Half an hour later, he teamed up with his teammates Xu Jiayu, Zhang Yufei, and Wu Qingfeng to compete in the 4x100m Medley Relay, where they took silver with a time of 3:39.00. As of now, Qin Haiyang has secured one gold, one silver, and one bronze, and is looking forward to achieving more success in the upcoming events.

As the “Triple Gold King” of the Hangzhou Asian Games and a multiple World Championship medalist, Qin Haiyang’s participation in Singapore not only carries the mission of winning gold for the Chinese team but has also attracted significant attention from international media. His consistent performance and mature mindset have set an example for younger athletes.

