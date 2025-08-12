Transfer Kingdom Launches Ready-to-Apply Custom Patches

Transfer Kingdom, Houston’s largest Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing hub, has officially launched its newest product line: ready-to-apply custom patches, available now at TKPatches.com. These easy-to-use patches offer customers a stylish and durable decoration method for garments, hats, and accessories with no sewing required.

From entrepreneurs and small clothing brands to major merch creators, customers across the U.S. rely on Transfer Kingdom for same-day printing and fast nationwide shipping. With the addition of high-quality patches, the company is reinforcing its position as a true one-stop print shop, delivering everything from DTF heat transfers to custom branding elements all under one roof.

“We wanted to make custom patches as accessible as our DTF transfers,” said Kevin Atlig, founder of Transfer Kingdom. “Now, anyone can create a professional finish on hats, jackets without expensive machinery or complicated steps.”

TK Patches, the brand’s dedicated patch store, offers a wide selection of styles including embroidered patches and genuine leather patches. Each patch is designed to be applied in seconds using a household iron or heat press perfect for small businesses and creators alike.

These patches are:

Durable and weather-resistant

Available in vibrant stitched or engraved finishes

Easy to apply, no sewing or equipment required

Ideal for hats, uniforms, backpacks, jackets, jeans, and more

With their quick application process and budget-friendly options, these patches make it possible to personalize garments and accessories without the need for specialized tools or advanced skills.



By making patches as simple and accessible as DTF transfers, Transfer Kingdom is helping businesses of all sizes level up their product offerings with high-impact, professional decoration options.

Common ways people use these patches include:

Adding logos to team uniforms or staff apparel

Creating giveaways or event merchandise

Enhancing streetwear or fashion items with unique designs

Branding small business products for a professional look

For customers in Houston, the in-store Heat Press Room at 10611 Harwin Dr. #406 offers a space to apply patches or DTF transfers right on the spot. This setup supports both individuals and small businesses, making it easy to complete a project without needing to invest in personal equipment.