905 Teams Register for 2026 Flag Football World Championships on CBS Sports

Record-Breaking Start to the 2026 Flag Football World Championships on CBS Sports

The 2026 Flag Football World Championships are already making waves with an incredible start. Within just the first 12 days of registration, an astonishing 905 teams have signed up to compete in this highly anticipated event, underscoring the growing appeal and excitement surrounding flag football on a global scale. The event, broadcasted on CBS Sports, promises to be one of the biggest sporting events of the year, setting the stage for fierce competition and uniting athletes from all corners of the nation.

This early and overwhelming response not only highlights the enthusiasm for flag football but also reinforces the Flag Football World Championships as a marquee event in the sport. The 2026 championships have become a must-attend event for flag football teams of all ages and skill levels, with divisions available for Youth, High School, Collegiate, and Adult teams. Whether players are seasoned professionals or young athletes just starting their journey, the opportunity to showcase their talent on an international stage is unparalleled.

A Historic Achievement: Guinness World Record for Flag Football

The 2025 Flag Football World Championships were nothing short of historic, as the event shattered a Guinness World Record for the most teams and participants ever to compete in a flag football competition. This incredible feat not only put the sport of flag football in the global spotlight but also marked a new era for the game, with record-breaking participation numbers setting a new benchmark for future events.

The success of the 2025 championships was a testament to the dedication of the players, coaches, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make the event a reality. The record-breaking turnout captured the attention of the global sports community and served as a reminder of the growing popularity of flag football. This achievement has inspired even more teams to register for the 2026 championships, ensuring that next year’s event will be even larger and more competitive than ever before.

Unprecedented Growth in Flag Football Participation

Flag football, once viewed as a niche sport, has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. From grassroots programs to professional leagues, flag football has evolved into a highly respected and competitive sport that attracts athletes from all walks of life. The 2026 Flag Football World Championships are set to be the largest and most inclusive competition to date, with teams from across the United States already registered and eager to participate.

The championship continues to serve as a key platform for showcasing the talents of young athletes, while also providing collegiate and adult players with an opportunity to compete at the highest level. With the continued support of USA Flag Football, the organization behind the event, the sport’s reach and influence continue to expand, inspiring future generations of athletes to take up the game.

This growth is reflected not only in the increasing number of teams but also in the growing number of fans who are tuning in to watch the action. CBS Sports’ broadcast of the championships ensures that millions of fans will have the chance to experience the intensity and excitement of flag football on a global stage. As the event continues to gain traction, the sport’s fanbase is expected to grow exponentially, making it a significant presence in the world of sports entertainment.

Register Now: The Opportunity to Compete in 2026

Despite the incredible response so far, there is still time for teams to register for the 2026 Flag Football World Championships. Teams from across the nation are encouraged to sign up for the Youth, High School, Collegiate, or Adult divisions. This event provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills, build lifelong memories, and compete against the best in the world.

Whether you’re a young player with dreams of becoming the next big star or a seasoned athlete looking to test your skills against top-tier competition, the 2026 championships offer a platform to elevate your game. With 905 teams already on board, this year’s competition is set to be the largest and most competitive yet. The clock is ticking, and those interested in registering are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spot in this historic event.

Building a Community of Athletes

More than just a tournament, the Flag Football World Championships are an opportunity to build a community of passionate athletes, coaches, and fans. The event fosters a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship, creating a space where players of all backgrounds can come together to celebrate their love for the game. At the heart of USA Flag Football’s mission is the goal of creating an inclusive environment that encourages teamwork, personal development, and a love for the sport.

Through initiatives like the Flag Football World Championships, USA Flag Football is dedicated to providing athletes with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed, both on and off the field. The organization continues to expand its reach, ensuring that flag football remains a key part of the sporting landscape for years to come. Whether you’re an aspiring youth athlete or an experienced adult player, the Flag Football World Championships offer something for everyone.

About USA Flag Football

USA Flag Football is the national governing body for flag football in the United States. The organization provides competitive opportunities for athletes of all ages, from youth leagues to collegiate and adult competitions. USA Flag Football is committed to growing the sport and ensuring that flag football continues to thrive on both a national and international level.

Through its programs, events, and initiatives like the Flag Football World Championships, USA Flag Football plays a key role in promoting flag football as a global sport. By offering athletes the chance to compete at the highest levels, USA Flag Football fosters a community built on teamwork, inclusivity, and the love of the game.

