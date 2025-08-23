Little Boola Books Announces New Children’s Book Series That Inspires, Educates, and Delights

From African Adventures to Bedtime Stories

After years of sailing the Mediterranean, crossing deserts, and living among some of the world’s most extraordinary wildlife, husband-and-wife storytellers Jennifer Ussi and Mark Gobessi have transformed their real-life adventures into a magical new book series for children.

Little Boola Books, their independent publishing house, proudly announces the launch of its new educational and adventurous book series, The Incredible Adventures of Casper the Cat Who Got Lost in Africa. This beautifully illustrated collection is designed to spark curiosity, empathy, and a love of reading in children aged 5-10.

In each book, Casper, a sassy and wise city cat, journeys across Africa in search of her way home. Along the way, she meets incredible animals, teaching them city smarts and learning bush smarts in return. Through these new friendships, young readers are introduced to the wonders of African wildlife and the importance of protecting it.

“As parents and grandparents, you know that the stories you read with your children shape their values. Casper’s adventures are not only fun and entertaining, but they also teach kindness, courage, and care for the world we share,” says Jennifer Ussi.

Jennifer Ussi – Award-Winning Filmmaker Turned Author

Jennifer Ussi is an award-winning filmmaker, author, and world traveler whose real-life adventures inspired The Incredible Adventures of Casper the Cat Who Got Lost in Africa. With a Master’s degree in Film from Griffith Film School and a career overseeing more than 500 productions, Jennifer has honed her storytelling craft to captivate audiences both young and old. Her time spent sailing the Mediterranean and overlanding across Southern Africa gave her firsthand encounters with wildlife, landscapes, and cultures that bring Casper’s adventures to life.

Her deep commitment to conservation and her gift for blending fact with imagination make her stories both enchanting and educational.

Meet Casper – A Heroine Kids Adore

Casper is no ordinary cat – she’s a small, spirited, and endlessly curious house cat with two different-colored eyes, a heart-shaped marking on her front legs, and a knack for finding adventure in the unlikeliest places. Lost in Africa, Casper journeys across the continent, meeting extraordinary animals, making new friends, and learning valuable life lessons along the way.

Kids love Casper because she’s brave but relatable – sometimes cautious, sometimes mischievous, always ready to help. Through her eyes, young readers get to explore the wonders of African wildlife, experience the thrill of discovery, and understand the importance of kindness, courage, and friendship. With her mix of charm, determination, and a touch of playful humor, Casper feels like the kind of friend every child wishes they had.

Recent Recognition: Best New Children’s Book Series of 2025

In recognition of its remarkable impact on young readers, The Incredible Adventures of Casper the Cat Who Got Lost in Africa was named the Best New Children’s Book Series in the U.S. of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award underscores the series’ unique ability to combine adventure, wildlife education, and life lessons, making it a standout in children’s literature.

Little Boola Books’ commitment to producing both entertaining and educational content has resonated with parents, educators, and children alike, earning the series a spot among the top new children’s books of the year. This recognition further validates the authors’ vision to create a series that goes beyond entertainment, aiming to spark curiosity and inspire young minds to explore and care for the world around them.

Engaging Storytelling with a Mission

Each book in this planned 10-book series does more than entertain. Little Boola Books is dedicated to teaching young readers important lessons about wildlife conservation, environmental stewardship, and cultural appreciation. Through engaging storytelling, children learn about the importance of protecting endangered species, respecting nature, and embracing diversity.

As Jennifer Ussi explains, “We believe that children’s books should do more than just tell stories, they should spark curiosity and encourage children to care about the world around them.”

In line with this mission, Little Boola Books is developing teacher resources and expanding its range of free activity packs that complement the series. These tools provide schools and families with educational materials that deepen the themes of each book. Additionally, the company has launched an interactive Adventure Book Club to keep young readers engaged with Casper’s world long after they finish the last page.

Available Worldwide

The Casper the Cat series is available worldwide in print, eBook, and audiobook formats through Amazon, all major book retailers, and on Spotify. With translations underway, Little Boola Books aims to introduce Casper’s adventures to even wider audiences in multiple languages.

About Little Boola Books

Little Boola Books is an independent publishing house founded by Mark Gobessi and Jennifer Ussi, focused on creating educational and imaginative children’s books. The company is best known for its The Incredible Adventures of Casper the Cat Who Got Lost in Africa series, which blends storytelling, wildlife education, and life lessons for young readers. Through engaging narratives and vibrant illustrations, Little Boola Books aims to foster a love of reading, raise environmental awareness, and inspire empathy in children across the world.

