Gard Pro Introduces Ultra 3 Smartwatch for Demanding Conditions

Gard Pro today announced Ultra 3, a new model in its performance line designed for durability, clearer training data, and dependable navigation across varied environments. The release focuses on field reliability and readability for sport, work, and outdoor use.

“The design goals were improved durability, clearer training data on the screen, and navigation tools that remain dependable in mixed conditions,” said the design team at Gard Pro. “Ultra 3 reflects those priorities while keeping the interface straightforward.”

Ultra 3 has been tested under MIL‑STD‑810H methods and carries water‑ and dust‑resistance ratings suitable for frequent exposure to rain, submersion, and grit. The display is designed to resist scratches, and the case architecture has been reinforced for impact protection.

The Ultra 3 is designed for practical visibility across different user needs. For workers and everyday users, the interface emphasizes large, clear readouts that can be checked quickly without distraction. Athletes and outdoor users benefit from advanced measurements such as VO₂ Max, elevation gain and loss, and stroke count for swimming, supported by an updated barometer and altimeter. For wellness-focused users, sensors have been adjusted to improve consistency in sleep, stress, and daily health monitoring during both daytime and overnight wear.

Navigation and safety tools are included for route finding and return‑to‑start scenarios. The watch supports high‑accuracy positioning, a retrace function, and a digital compass, with altitude indicated through onboard pressure sensing. Users can set thresholds that trigger alerts for selected health readings, and an on‑device emergency call function is available where supported.

Power management is designed for multi‑day operation across different use patterns, and fast charging reduces time off‑wrist. Additional product information is available on the Gard Pro official website , and the Ultra 3 product page .