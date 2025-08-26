Heights Consulting Group Revolutionizes Access to Cybersecurity, Compliance, and Managed Services to Protect Businesses from Evolving Threats

Heights Consulting Group , a cybersecurity and IT advisory firm, is revolutionizing access to managed cybersecurity and IT support by making enterprise-grade security, 24/7 monitoring, and executive-level technology leadership available to businesses across all sectors. The firm delivers advanced cybersecurity, compliance, and IT services that protect organizations from today’s most pressing threats, helping them safeguard operations and achieve long-term resilience.

Dr. Daniel Glauber, CEO of Heights Consulting Group and a cybersecurity expert with nearly 30 years of experience across government, defense, and the private sector, warns that cyber risks are escalating faster than most organizations can adapt. AI-driven attacks, deepfake-enabled social engineering, and targeted ransomware have redefined the threat landscape. Adversaries now leverage machine learning to rapidly uncover vulnerabilities, automate phishing at scale, and evade traditional defenses. At the same time, hybrid cloud adoption, SaaS sprawl, and the explosion of connected devices continue to widen the attack surface.

Beyond cyber threats, regulatory pressure is also increasing. Many industries, especially those in healthcare and defense, face stringent requirements for SOC 2, CMMC, and HIPAA compliance. This evolving landscape presents a real challenge for budget, resource, and tech-strapped businesses. Heights Consulting Group is stepping in to close the gap. Through its integrated services, Heights Consulting Group creates new opportunities for businesses to leverage its extensive cybersecurity and IT consulting expertise .

“Cybersecurity is no longer a static checklist or a cost center,” said Dr. Glauber. “The speed and sophistication of threats demand businesses adopt continuous adaptive defenses that outpace the attackers. By simplifying access to our managed IT services, compliance consulting, and cybersecurity for businesses, we empower them with the tools and resources they need to identify, evaluate, and stay ahead of emerging cybersecurity threats.”

Heights Consulting Group delivers vCISO (virtual Chief Information Security Officer) services, managed IT and security solutions , and compliance readiness for frameworks like NIST, CMMC, HIPAA, and SOC 2. The firm offers businesses access to integrated IT and cybersecurity services, including penetration testing and vulnerability management, compliance leadership, security awareness training, phishing simulation, cloud, and SaaS security management, 24/7 IT support, and endpoint protection. Moreover, the firm integrates its MSP capabilities with MSSP expertise to ensure that clients get operational IT stability and cutting-edge security in one unified framework.

As part of its strategy to help companies turn their complex IT and security challenges into measurable strategies and security resilience, Heights Consulting Group has committed to assisting businesses in moving away from handling cybersecurity reactively. The firm’s services, which focus on strategic advisory and hands-on operational support, will help companies embed proactive defenses into their broader IT strategy.

“Our goal is to give businesses access to strategic and technical defense at a scale and price that fits their realities,” added Dr. Glauber.

Simplifying access to cybersecurity and managed IT services is only the first step. Heights Consulting Group plans to continue enhancing its services to help businesses achieve strategic alignment, regulatory preparedness, and security resilience in an era of constant disruption. By securing innovations and integrating secure cloud architecture and robust compliance frameworks into everyday operations, Heights Consulting Group ensures that security is not viewed as a bolt-on solution but as an integral part of business success.

“Our commitment is simple: to continue evolving ahead of the threat curve and empowering our clients. This is the first step in our long-term strategy to simplify access to cybersecurity and managed IT services for businesses in every industry,” concluded Dr. Glauber.

Heights Consulting Group is a cybersecurity and IT strategy advisory firm with offices in Winter Garden, FL, and Cleveland, OH. The firm helps organizations reduce risk, simplify compliance, and strengthen IT operations through practical, business-focused solutions. Its team delivers executive-level security leadership and proven methodologies that turn complex challenges into clear, actionable strategies. By aligning cybersecurity and compliance with business objectives, Heights Consulting Group enables clients to operate confidently, achieve regulatory readiness, and build long-term resilience.

