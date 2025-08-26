The Brazilian Entrepreneur Making Global Waves in Amazon E-Commerce Education

As the creator and CEO of Amazoneros de Elite, a top e-commerce education company, Larissa Faria is a visionary Brazilian entrepreneur who has become recognized worldwide. Her program teaches entrepreneurs how to sell on Amazon USA, turning small business owners into international success stories with her unique online sales strategy. Faria is quickly becoming a major player in the digital business world, with students from more than 15 countries across Latin America, Europe, and beyond, and a long history of achievement.

Larissa Faria’s journey started with a bold mission: to break down the hurdles that keep entrepreneurs from entering the U.S. e-commerce sector. She says, “My mission is to break down the barriers that keep entrepreneurs from entering the U.S. e-commerce market. If I can open that door for one person, I can open it for thousands.”

Drawing on her years of experience, Faria created Amazoneros de Elite, a comprehensive training program that has helped more than 2,500 students worldwide. This global commitment shows how dedicated she is to promoting digital entrepreneurship and empowering others to thrive.

Her proprietary sales strategy is proven in practice: several of her students from Amazoneros de Elite have surpassed the milestone of US$100,000 in Amazon USA sales, while many others have established profitable businesses of their own. These measurable results demonstrate her ability to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with actionable, real-world strategies.

In addition, Faria holds 10 official Amazon certifications, proof of her deep expertise in the platform’s ecosystem. Her success has also been recognized with eight prestigious awards from top platforms such as Hotmart, Kiwify, Digital Manager Guru, and Full Sales System, as well as the coveted “Faixa Preta” (Black Belt) award from Érico Rocha, given only to entrepreneurs who reach multi-million-dollar sales. She has also been recognized as an official Amazon Mentor, confirming her mastery of the marketplace and her leadership in guiding others to success.

Larissa Faria is also known for her dedication to large-scale educational projects. In the last three years, she has planned and led 24 major online events, attracting more than 100,000 registered participants worldwide. These immersive experiences are platforms for sharing proven strategies, fostering connections, and building confidence within the highly competitive Amazon marketplace.

Her influence extends beyond live events. With over 131,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 90,000 Instagram followers, Faria has built a significant digital presence, allowing her to reach and empower a global audience. She is also the author of a published book and several ebooks on e-commerce, further establishing her as a recognized thought leader in the field.

Faria’s work with Amazoneros de Elite has a truly international reach. Students from across the globe credit the program with giving them the tools and confidence to succeed in the U.S. market. Her influence spreads like ripples in a pond, evident in the growing number of Amazon sellers worldwide who trace their success back to her training.

Looking to the future, Faria is determined to expand her impact even further. She plans to launch training programs in multiple languages, create new certification tracks, and host additional large-scale events both online and in person. She is also building strategic alliances with key players in the e-commerce industry, ensuring her students continue to access the best tools and opportunities.

She says, “We’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible. The next chapter is about making this opportunity available to even more entrepreneurs worldwide and scaling our influence.” And she adds, “My goal is to keep breaking barriers for entrepreneurs around the world. The more people we empower, the more we can transform the landscape of global online business.”

Larissa Faria stands today as a well-known and respected figure in e-commerce education and a living example of extraordinary ability in the digital entrepreneurship space. Her story — and the success of Amazoneros de Elite — is not just one of personal achievement, but of international impact, inspiring entrepreneurs everywhere to pursue their ambitions and succeed in the global online marketplace.

About Larissa Faria

