Justice Pays Celebrates Attorney Stephen M. Fernandez’s Selection to 2025 Super Lawyers and Attorney Danny Murphy’s Recognition as a 2025 Super Lawyers Rising Star

Justice Pays (Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez, Murphy & Walsh) is delighted to announce that two of its high-profile attorneys have been awarded a highest industry accolade. Attorney Stephen M. Fernandez has been listed in the 2025 Super Lawyers list, recognizing his outstanding legal achievement and dedication to standing up for clients on behalf of justice for Sarasota and Florida Suncoast families. Also, Attorney Danny Murphy has been named a 2025 Super Lawyers Rising Star, marking the fourth consecutive year he has been honored with this elite designation based on his growing reach and dominance in the practice of law.

2025 Super Lawyer – Attorney Stephen M Fernandez

Super Lawyers honors top attorneys nationwide across a range of practice areas and firm sizes through a patented process of independent research and peer evaluation. Their rigorous selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations, with no more than 5% of attorneys in each state named to the Super Lawyers list.

A representative of The National Trial Lawyers said, “Mr. Fernandez has built a reputation as a skilled litigator and zealous advocate for his clients. He is a member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and has been consistently recognized by Florida Super Lawyers as a “Rising Star” in the State of Florida.”

With this 2025 Super Lawyers designation, Stephen Fernandez continues to uphold the firm’s mission: delivering expert legal representation with integrity, compassion, and results.

Mr. Fernandez is licensed to practice in both Florida and Georgia, and represents clients in both state and federal courts, including the U.S. District Courts for the Middle and Northern Districts of Florida. With more than 20 years of legal expertise and a 5-star Martindale-Hubbell rating, attorney Stephen Fernandez is known for his exceptional skill and dedication both inside the courtroom and beyond.

2025 Super Lawyers Rising Star – Attorney Danny Murphy

The Rising Stars designation highlights the top up-and-coming attorneys, with fewer than 2.5% of lawyers in Florida earning selection each year. Eligible attorneys must be under the age of 40 or in practice for 10 years or less, and honorees are chosen through a rigorous process that includes peer nominations, professional achievements, and independent evaluations. For his fourth consecutive year, receiving this prestigious recognition, the team over at Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez, Murphy & Walsh is proud to share that Attorney Danny Murphy brings sharp legal insight and unwavering commitment to every case he handles.

Based in Bradenton, Florida, Danny continues to be a tireless advocate for individuals and families across Manatee County who have been injured in serious accidents. He has exclusively practiced Personal injury law since 2015 and is a member of the Florida Bar, the Manatee County Bar Association, and the Sarasota County Bar Association, which advances professionalism, promotes practice development, encourages public service, fosters fellowship, and supports access to legal services for all.

The 2025 Super Lawyers Rising Star recognition for the fourth year in a row, a testament to attorney Danny Murphy’s skill, integrity, and commitment to achieving justice for his clients. “Danny’s dedication to his clients in the Manatee area is exceptional. He puts in the hard work,” added a representative of the law firm.

About Justice Pays (Goldman Babboni Fernandez Murphy & Walsh)

With over $500 million recovered for accident victims and over 10,000 successfully resolved accident injury cases, the team at Justice Pays, well known as Sarasota, Florida, Car and Automotive Accidents law firm, is dedicated to providing compassionate, results-driven legal representation. The firm’s experienced attorneys are committed to protecting the rights of clients, pursuing maximum compensation, and delivering justice for individuals and families throughout Florida’s Suncoast.

