Michael Dooley of Dooley Noted Named 2025 “Best Personal Injury Lawyers” in Waco by Expertise.com

ByEthan Lin

Aug 26, 2025

Michael Dooley, principal attorney at Dooley Noted Law, has earned the 2025 “Best Personal Injury Lawyers” distinction in Waco, TX, selected by Expertise.com. After an extensive review of 106 local attorneys, this recognition highlights Dooley’s unwavering commitment to client-focused advocacy and his proven track record of achieving outstanding results for personal injury clients.

Expertise.com evaluates professionals across the country to identify top-performing attorneys in various fields. Selection criteria include professional reputation, client reviews, qualifications, overall dedication to excellence, and the ability to handle complex personal injury cases effectively. Being named a “Best Personal Injury Lawyers” in Waco reflects attorney Dooley’s exceptional legal skill, dedication to clients, and high standards of professional achievement.

Speaking on Michael Dooley’s recent recognition as a 2025 “Best Personal Injury Lawyer” in Waco, a representative of the firm stated, “When you choose us, not only will Dooley Noted personally attend to your case, but will also deliver with care and efficiency.”

About Michael Dooley

As the principal attorney at Dooley Noted Law, Michael Dooley has built a reputation for personalized attention, thorough preparation, and aggressive representation. With years of experience handling complex personal injury cases, he has successfully advocated for clients across Waco and the surrounding communities, helping them secure maximum compensation and justice.

Dooley’s recognition by Expertise.com as 2025 “Best Personal Injury Lawyers” underscores his focus on putting clients first, guiding them through the legal process with compassion, clarity, and expertise. His dedication ensures that every client receives the support and representation needed to achieve the best possible outcome.

For more information, please see contact details below or visit the law firm’s website at https://dooleynoted.com/.

About Dooley Noted Law

Based in Waco, Texas, Dooley Noted is a dedicated law firm with excellent legal representation in various jurisdictions. The law firm has expertise in personal injury claims, insurance disputes, civil litigation, immigration, and small business law. Besides, they offer services in commercial real estate law, wills/estate planning, tax return preparation, and growth consulting. Led by attorney and licensed Realtor Michael Dooley, the team fights aggressively for clients’ rights to help them achieve reasonable financial recovery for their damages.

