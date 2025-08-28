Freedom Boat Club Loch Lomond Enhances UK–US Trade Relations with Oklahoma Delegation Visit

Michael Lally and Ashlee Lally of Glasgow, founders of Freedom Boat Club Loch Lomond , recently hosted Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and a senior delegation from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for a high-level visit. This occasion highlighted the advancing UK–US trade relationship, with particular emphasis on international tourism Scotland , tourism investment, and cross-border trade Scotland .

The Loch Lomond event convened government officials, CEOs, investors, and chamber representatives to showcase Scotland’s leisure and tourism assets while promoting global business collaboration. Attendees included Sarah Short, Director of International Relations and Global Commerce at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce; Jerry Morris, Chief of Staff at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce; Lisa Pinnell, CEO of Binxy Baby; Bill Weathersby, Venture Capitalist; Lesley Ann Webb, Senior Business Manager at Go Radio; Debra Murphy, Managing Director of Algiz Ltd; Stephen Kerr, Managing Director of Chace PR; Mary Ann Smith, President of Dunbartonshire Chamber of Commerce; David Ferguson, CEO and Founder of Ferguson Whisky Ltd.; David Beaton, Director of AIIR Environmental Ltd.; Kate Beaton, Finance Director of AIIR Environmental Ltd.; Alan Fraser of Variety, the Children’s Charity GB; along with David Leask, from The Times.

Highlights of the itinerary included a round of golf at one of Scotland’s premier courses, a guided tour of Stirling Castle, and an evening dinner at The Lodge on Loch Lomond. The visit culminated with a luxury powerboat tour, offering delegates first-hand experience of Freedom Boat Club’s acclaimed corporate boating concept, which has earned recognition as both Franchise of the Year and Boat Club of the Year.

Michael Lally said the program reflected the wider potential of Scotland’s natural landscape as a platform for business networking Scotland . “We were honored to host such an esteemed group of leaders and innovators,” Lally said. “Freedom Boat Club Loch Lomond is proud to contribute to conversations on how leisure and tourism can drive international partnerships, economic growth, and stronger UK–US trade relations.”

Ashlee Lally noted the growing interest in corporate memberships, highlighting that Freedom Boat Clubs are increasingly serving as venues for negotiations and business networking across Glasgow and Edinburgh. “Members are finding that the water offers a distinctive setting for building relationships and advancing partnerships,” she said. “This visit with the Oklahoma delegation reinforces Scotland’s role in fostering meaningful connections between industries, governments, and investors across the Atlantic.”

The event also recognised the ongoing collaboration with Luss Estates, whose stewardship of Loch Lomond supports sustainable tourism and major events. Patrick Colquhoun and the Luss Estates team provided substantial support and hospitality, reinforcing the connection between Scotland’s heritage destinations and international business activities.

For Scotland’s wider tourism economy, events of this type emphasise that international tourism Scotland is increasingly tied not only to leisure but also to investment and cross-border trade. The involvement of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce demonstrated Scotland’s relevance in facilitating discussions that extend beyond tourism to broader economic and trade initiatives.

Freedom Boat Club Loch Lomond’s participation aligns with its role in a global network of more than 430 locations. With operations spanning London, Dubai, Spain, France, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, the club gives members access to international boating experiences. Its corporate membership model is gaining traction among companies in Glasgow and Edinburgh, who see value in hosting clients and partners through experiences that merge hospitality with business networking Scotland.

The agenda demonstrated how corporate boating Scotland can serve as a backdrop for advancing business relationships and strengthening UK–US trade relations . Delegations of this kind contribute to both business networking Glasgow and business networking Edinburgh, reinforcing Scotland’s position in global economic exchanges.

The recent recognition of Freedom Boat Club Loch Lomond as Franchise of the Year and Boat Club of the Year further affirms its leadership within the Scottish leisure industry. The Lallys’ efforts have established Loch Lomond as a centre not only for boating and tourism investment but also as a venue for international diplomacy and trade dialogue.

Special acknowledgement was given to Luss Estates for their sustained commitment to welcoming international delegations, underpinning continued investment in sustainable tourism in Scotland and ensuring Loch Lomond remains a focal point for both cultural heritage and business collaboration.

About Freedom Boat Club Loch Lomond

Freedom Boat Club Loch Lomond provides exclusive corporate memberships designed to enhance business engagement through premium on-water experiences. Based in Bandry Bay near Luss, the club grants members access to a versatile fleet for leisure and networking, connecting them to an international network spanning more than 430 locations. The club has been honoured with Franchise of the Year and Boat Club of the Year awards for its outstanding contributions to Scotland’s leisure industry.

About Freedom Boat Club

Established in Sarasota, Florida in 1989, Freedom Boat Club is the world’s largest members-only boat club, operating across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East with over 430 locations worldwide. Members benefit from access to a diverse fleet, comprehensive training, and safety resources, all without the responsibilities of ownership, supporting a model dedicated to convenience and global reach.