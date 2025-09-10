DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Changan Accelerates European Expansion with Diverse Tech and Product Portfolio at IAA Mobility 2025

ByEthan Lin

Sep 10, 2025

Changan showcased its CHANGAN DEEPAL and AVATR products at IAA Mobility 2025 on Monday. Under the theme “Changan: Sharing the Future,” the company presented its latest electrification and intelligent technologies across three dedicated exhibition areas.

Changan displayed multiple models for European audiences, including the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05, S07, and AVATR 06, 07, 012, as well as unveiling AVATR’s first concept car, the Xpectra. The exhibition also featured cutting-edge technologies such as the Golden Shield solid-state battery, the New BlueCore HE1.5NA hybrid-dedicated engine, the New BlueCore electric drive system, and the SDA Pilot, all representing industry-advancing innovations that attracted significant attention from attendees, industry experts, and media.

Beyond unveiling its latest models and technologies, Changan reinforced its long-term commitment to the European market. “’In Europe, for Europe’ encapsulates our stance and resolve. Changan is dedicated to long-term growth and deep local integration,” said Zhao Fei, General Manager, China Changan Automobile Group.

With over two decades of presence in Europe, including R&D centers in the UK, Italy, and Germany, Changan boasts the capability to develop products tailored to European consumers’ needs. Changan’s European product lineup will include both BEVs and PHEVs, with the CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 and S05 as the first BEV models entering Europe. Featuring over 150 market-specific adaptations and achieving the highest 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating, the S07 has already been launched in Norway and Germany and is set to debut in the UK. As one of Changan’s strategic models for success in Europe, the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 made its official European debut at the IAA.

From the establishment of its Turin Design Center in 2001 to its prominent presence at the 2025 Munich IAA motor show, Changan has steadily evolved into a leader through continuous technological innovation and market expansion. As it accelerates globalization, Changan is forging ahead with electrification and intelligent technologies as core competencies, striving to become a globally competitive automotive enterprise.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Trump Administration Kicks Off Immigration Enforcement Push in Massachusetts
Sep 10, 2025 Dayne Lee
Unihackers Opens Enrollment for September Cybersecurity Program Intake.
Sep 10, 2025 Ethan Lin
Russia Plans Internet Blackouts Targeting WhatsApp, Telegram, and YouTube
Sep 10, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801