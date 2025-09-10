Mann Supply Urges Employers to Gear Up for Winter Worker Safety Now

Last winter’s storms were more than a travel nightmare of grounded flights and icy highways—they revealed dangerous gaps in workplace safety. Outdoor employees such as utility crews, construction workers, and delivery drivers faced long hours in freezing temperatures, many without adequate winter PPE . The consequences were serious: cases of frostbite, hypothermia, and injuries from slips and falls on ice.

The Reality of Cold Stress at work

Cold stress isn’t just discomfort—it’s a recognized occupational hazard. Prolonged exposure to freezing weather weakens the body’s defenses, reducing dexterity, impairing judgment, and increasing the risk of injury. Without proper winter PPE, including insulated jackets, gloves, and boots, outdoor workers are far more vulnerable when storms bring unpredictable conditions.

The Role of OSHA and NIOSH Guidance

Regulatory bodies such as OSHA and NIOSH have long emphasized the need for proper protection in extreme cold. Their guidelines stress outfitting workers with insulated clothing, non-slip footwear, and adequate hand protection. Yet last winter exposed how unevenly these recommendations are applied in practice. Some employers invested in winter PPE kits for their teams, while others left workers underprepared and at risk.

Winter PPE Is No Longer Optional

In today’s climate, insulated, wind-resistant outerwear, thermal gloves with grip, and high-visibility reflective gear are not “extras.” They are compliance essentials. Providing winter PPE not only helps workers avoid immediate injuries—it also reduces long-term health risks. For employers, making PPE a priority signals a genuine commitment to worker safety and compliance with safety standards.

The Cost of Inaction

Failing to prepare for winter hazards carries steep consequences. Injured employees can lead to lawsuits, regulatory fines, and reputational damage that lingers long after the snow melts. Productivity losses from sick days or accidents only add to the costs. By contrast, providing winter PPE is not just safer—it’s cheaper. A few hundred dollars invested in gear per worker is far less than the expense of medical claims, downtime, or litigation.

How Employers Can Lead This Winter

Forward-thinking companies are already taking steps to avoid a repeat of last year. These include:

Stocking winter PPE kits with insulated jackets, thermal gloves, and anti-slip boots.

Running cold-weather safety trainings so workers recognize early signs of cold stress.

Updating emergency protocols for storms and power outages.

Employers who act now can protect their workforce, maintain operations, and build trust with employees. In contrast, those who wait risk exposing both their people and their business to preventable harm.

Conclusion:

The storms of last winter should be seen as a warning, not a one-off event. As another unpredictable season approaches, employers must ask themselves a simple question: Are we doing enough to keep our workers safe this winter? For those who answer “yes,” the foundation of preparedness begins with winter PPE and ends with peace of mind.