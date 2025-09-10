Spotify Rolls Out Smart Filters to Help Users Organize Libraries Their Way

Spotify has launched a new feature called Smart Filters to help users improve how they arrange and manage their music libraries.

Smarter Ways to Organize Your Library

Instead of simply sorting by albums or playlists, Smart Filters let Premium users catalog their collections by categories such as Activities, Moods, and Genres. The feature is designed to make exploring and rediscovering music easier, especially for users with large, cluttered libraries.

Smart Filters are rolling out to Premium subscribers in the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Africa. The launch begins on mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.

Previously, Spotify’s “Your Library” page often felt messy, mixing Liked Songs, recently played tracks, playlists, and downloads in one feed. While there were some filters available, such as “Playlists” or “Downloads,” they were fairly basic. The new Smart Filters give users finer control, offering better ways to arrange content and making it easier to jump into the right music at the right time.

Spotify’s Other Recent Updates

Spotify continues to expand its features beyond music. Earlier this year, the company added a Snooze tool, letting users skip overplayed tracks for 30 days. It also announced plans to expand its audiobook catalog using AI-generated voice narration in partnership with ElevenLabs.

For longtime fans who care about sound quality, Spotify is preparing to roll out its long-awaited Hi-Fi or lossless streaming option, with references to FLAC and 24-bit streaming spotted in the app’s code.

What The Author Thinks The Smart Filters update feels like one of Spotify’s most overdue improvements. For years, users have complained about messy libraries that became harder to manage the longer they used the platform. By adding categories like moods and activities, Spotify is catching up to how people actually listen to music day-to-day. The challenge now is whether Spotify will expand these organizational tools even further — because for a service with over 600 million users, personalization should feel smarter, not just prettier.

Featured image credit: @felirbe via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.