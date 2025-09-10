BAK Battery Unveils PRO-MAX Series, Powering the Global Electric Two-Wheeler Surge

In the midst of a global shift towards sustainable transportation, the electric two-wheeler market is experiencing explosive growth. With rising fuel costs, growing environmental concerns, and the need for efficient urban mobility, electric two-wheelers have emerged as a leading solution worldwide.

In response to this burgeoning trend, BAK Battery has launched PRO-MAX series, designed to meet the diverse and demanding needs of the global electric two – wheeler market.

The newly released PRO-MAX 46137 battery represents a significant leap forward for BAK Battery. Building on the success of the PRO-M high-safety battery line, this new product features comprehensive upgrades in materials and structure, resulting in enhanced safety, economy, and performance.

The PRO-MAX 46137 battery utilizes a nano-composite material system, achieving an impressive gravimetric energy density of 190Wh/kg and a volumetric energy density of 490Wh/L. With a single-cell capacity of 30Ah, it has redefined the standard for electric two-wheeler battery capacity.

Structurally, the battery incorporates a steel-shell design and a directional controlled pressure-relief mechanism. This not only ensures the cell remains stable throughout its lifecycle but also enables it to pass a series of stringent safety tests, including nail penetration, thermal propagation, overcharging, and over-discharging. Additionally, the adoption of a tabless structure reduces the battery’s internal resistance to 0.8 mΩ, a reduction of over 90% compared to traditional designs. This improvement minimizes temperature rise during charging and discharging, enhances rate performance, and further stabilizes battery performance.

The PRO-MAX 46137 battery offers outstanding fast-charging capabilities, with the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes, enabling users to get back on the road quickly. With a cycle life of up to 2000 times and a capacity retention rate of over 80%, the battery can provide more than five years of reliable service. This significantly reduces the frequency of battery replacements for users, slashing lifecycle costs by 50% compared to lead-acid batteries.

The battery can operate across a wide temperature range from -35°C to 65°C, maintaining over 90% of its energy in low-temperature conditions. This effectively alleviates users’ range and charging anxieties in cold regions, with winter range increased by 130%.

In practical applications, PRO-MAX battery packs deliver 1.95 times the power and double the range of lead-acid packs of the same size. The high-capacity cells also simplify the pack design, achieving an initial cost comparable to lead-acid batteries while delivering superior performance and a nearly doubled lifespan.

Liu Zhibo, Executive Vice President of BAK Battery, stated, “The global trend towards electric two-wheelers is an opportunity for us to drive innovation. We are committed to meeting user needs and industry standards through continuous technological breakthroughs. The launch of the PRO-MAX 46137 battery is our latest effort to contribute to the global electric two-wheeler revolution. In the future, BAK will continue to invest in R&D, providing users with safer, more efficient, and cost-effective mobility solutions, and propelling the industry to new heights.”

As the global electric two-wheeler market continues to expand, BAK Battery’s PRO-MAX series is set to play a pivotal role, driving the industry towards a new era of high-performance, safe, and sustainable transportation.