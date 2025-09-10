DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

BAK Battery Unveils PRO-MAX Series, Powering the Global Electric Two-Wheeler Surge

ByEthan Lin

Sep 10, 2025

In the midst of a global shift towards sustainable transportation, the electric two-wheeler market is experiencing explosive growth. With rising fuel costs, growing environmental concerns, and the need for efficient urban mobility, electric two-wheelers have emerged as a leading solution worldwide.

In response to this burgeoning trend, BAK Battery has launched PRO-MAX series, designed to meet the diverse and demanding needs of the global electric two – wheeler market.

The newly released PRO-MAX 46137 battery represents a significant leap forward for BAK Battery. Building on the success of the PRO-M high-safety battery line, this new product features comprehensive upgrades in materials and structure, resulting in enhanced safety, economy, and performance.

The PRO-MAX 46137 battery utilizes a nano-composite material system, achieving an impressive gravimetric energy density of 190Wh/kg and a volumetric energy density of 490Wh/L. With a single-cell capacity of 30Ah, it has redefined the standard for electric two-wheeler battery capacity.

Structurally, the battery incorporates a steel-shell design and a directional controlled pressure-relief mechanism. This not only ensures the cell remains stable throughout its lifecycle but also enables it to pass a series of stringent safety tests, including nail penetration, thermal propagation, overcharging, and over-discharging. Additionally, the adoption of a tabless structure reduces the battery’s internal resistance to 0.8 mΩ, a reduction of over 90% compared to traditional designs. This improvement minimizes temperature rise during charging and discharging, enhances rate performance, and further stabilizes battery performance.

The PRO-MAX 46137 battery offers outstanding fast-charging capabilities, with the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes, enabling users to get back on the road quickly. With a cycle life of up to 2000 times and a capacity retention rate of over 80%, the battery can provide more than five years of reliable service. This significantly reduces the frequency of battery replacements for users, slashing lifecycle costs by 50% compared to lead-acid batteries.

The battery can operate across a wide temperature range from -35°C to 65°C, maintaining over 90% of its energy in low-temperature conditions. This effectively alleviates users’ range and charging anxieties in cold regions, with winter range increased by 130%.

In practical applications, PRO-MAX battery packs deliver 1.95 times the power and double the range of lead-acid packs of the same size. The high-capacity cells also simplify the pack design, achieving an initial cost comparable to lead-acid batteries while delivering superior performance and a nearly doubled lifespan.

Liu Zhibo, Executive Vice President of BAK Battery, stated, “The global trend towards electric two-wheelers is an opportunity for us to drive innovation. We are committed to meeting user needs and industry standards through continuous technological breakthroughs. The launch of the PRO-MAX 46137 battery is our latest effort to contribute to the global electric two-wheeler revolution. In the future, BAK will continue to invest in R&D, providing users with safer, more efficient, and cost-effective mobility solutions, and propelling the industry to new heights.”

As the global electric two-wheeler market continues to expand, BAK Battery’s PRO-MAX series is set to play a pivotal role, driving the industry towards a new era of high-performance, safe, and sustainable transportation.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Trump Administration Kicks Off Immigration Enforcement Push in Massachusetts
Sep 10, 2025 Dayne Lee
Unihackers Opens Enrollment for September Cybersecurity Program Intake.
Sep 10, 2025 Ethan Lin
Russia Plans Internet Blackouts Targeting WhatsApp, Telegram, and YouTube
Sep 10, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801