AgelessRx Aesthetics and Academy Named Best Aesthetic Education Service in Texas 2025

Sep 10, 2025

Commitment to Advancing Aesthetic Education

Jamie Wright, founder of AgelessRx Aesthetics & Academy, LLC, has dedicated more than 15 years to advancing medical and aesthetic education. With extensive experience training surgeons, medical staff, and corporate teams, Wright established AgelessRx to provide both beginner and advanced training for aesthetic practitioners.

AgelessRx specializes in advanced injection techniques and aesthetic therapies, offering students the opportunity to practice directly on live models under expert supervision. Small group settings ensure personalized instruction, practical learning, and confidence-building experiences that prepare practitioners for real-world application.

“Our goal has always been to create an educational environment where practitioners can feel both supported and challenged,” said Wright. “Hands-on training gives students the opportunity to master techniques and approach their work with confidence.”

Recognized for Excellence in 2025

In September 2025, AgelessRx Aesthetics & Academy was honored as the Best Aesthetic Education Service in Texas, an award recognizing institutions that set high standards in training and innovation. The distinction highlights the academy’s focus on practical learning, mentorship, and student success.

“This recognition is a reflection of the commitment we bring to every training session,” Wright noted. “It validates our mission of empowering practitioners through education and reinforcing professional standards across the aesthetics field.”

Hands-On Training with Lasting Impact

AgelessRx differentiates itself by emphasizing hands-on instruction from the first day of training. Students gain valuable practice using live patient models, supported by expert feedback and detailed guidance. This approach ensures participants not only understand theory but can confidently apply skills in clinical settings.

Courses are tailored to different levels of experience, ranging from entry-level instruction to advanced injection techniques. Graduates frequently report that the program equips them with both technical expertise and the confidence needed to grow their professional practices.

Building a Community of Skilled Professionals

Over the past five years, AgelessRx has influenced the aesthetics industry in Texas by mentoring a wide range of professionals. The academy’s alumni now apply their skills across clinics and practices throughout the state, carrying forward the philosophy of combining technical precision with patient-focused care.

Students consistently highlight the academy’s supportive environment and mentorship model. One recent graduate shared, “The training at AgelessRx gave me the technical ability I needed, but more importantly, it gave me the confidence to build my career.”

Looking Ahead

With its recognition as one of Texas’s leading aesthetic education providers, AgelessRx continues to expand its programs to meet evolving industry needs. Wright and her team remain focused on advancing education standards, supporting student success, and shaping the future of aesthetics through innovation and mentorship.

“Aesthetics is an evolving field, and our responsibility is to ensure practitioners are prepared with the most current knowledge and techniques,” Wright added. “This award motivates us to continue building programs that raise the bar for education and patient care.”

About AgelessRx Aesthetics & Academy, LLC

AgelessRx Aesthetics & Academy, LLC, founded by Jamie Wright, provides advanced aesthetic education with a focus on live-model, hands-on training. The academy specializes in both beginner and advanced injection techniques and skincare therapies, offering small-group instruction and mentorship. With training centers in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio, AgelessRx has become a trusted name in aesthetic education across Texas.

