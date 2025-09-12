Elizabeth De Sevo Celebrates One Year of Choose Your MOMents: Transforming Grief Into Inspiration

Transforming Grief into Purpose: The Birth of Choose Your MOMents

Elizabeth De Sevo, an author, speaker, and coach, has unveiled her new book, Choose Your MOMents: How the Sudden Loss of My Mother Taught Me How to Live. In this heartfelt and inspirational guide, De Sevo invites readers to transform how they experience life, moving away from simply existing and toward intentionally creating moments that lead to a fulfilling, purpose-driven life. Drawing from the profound grief of losing her mother, the book explores how embracing the idea of “MOMents” can lead to resilience, personal growth, and an empowered mindset.

De Sevo’s approach is simple yet powerful: life is a collection of moments, and we have the ability to choose how we live them. Through 80 empowering quotes and insights, readers will discover how to cultivate mindfulness, self-reflection, and a positive mindset to enrich their lives daily. The book also provides practical strategies for building inner strength, resilience, and embracing the beauty of being present.



The MOMents Method: A Unique Path to Personal Growth

De Sevo’s “MOMents” method offers a unique way to approach life’s challenges, both big and small. By reimagining the concept of “moments” as tools for transformation, the book helps individuals break free from the automatic, often unconscious patterns that dominate their daily lives. With this new lens, readers are encouraged to take deliberate actions, create meaningful connections, and focus on what truly matters.

As De Sevo explains in the book, “Life is a series of MOMents and we get to choose how to live them.” This statement serves as a cornerstone for the entire book, reinforcing the idea that the power to shape our lives lies within our choices, particularly the moments we allow to define us. The goal is to encourage readers to approach life with intention and mindfulness, regardless of the circumstances they face.

Inspiration Through Grief: A Personal Journey

The heart of Choose Your MOMents lies in De Sevo’s personal story of grief and healing. The sudden loss of her mother was a pivotal turning point, sparking a profound transformation in her outlook on life. As an accomplished coach and speaker, De Sevo helps individuals embrace intentional living. Now, she shares the lessons learned from her own journey through grief, offering others the tools to transform their struggles into opportunities for growth.

De Sevo’s story resonates with many who have faced loss or hardship, as she provides a message of hope and healing that is both practical and deeply human. Her book empowers readers to confront life’s challenges with a renewed sense of strength and purpose.

An Invitation to Embrace Presence and Choice

In addition to the book, De Sevo has developed a coaching methodology called the “MOMents” method, which builds upon the principles outlined in the book. The method focuses on mindfulness, intentionality, and the conscious decision to live in the present moment. Her approach encourages individuals to step off the autopilot mode and take responsibility for shaping their lives in a way that reflects their values and desires.

As a professional with global experience across various cultures, De Sevo’s work is rooted in positivity, resilience, and self-awareness. Her career in PR and athlete representation, combined with her expertise in positive psychology and neuroscience, has allowed her to connect with people around the world, helping them unlock their fullest potential.

About Elizabeth De Sevo

Elizabeth De Sevo is an author, speaker, and coach who has dedicated her career to transforming the way people experience life. Her book, Choose Your MOMents: Inspiration for Everyday Life, offers readers tools for intentional living and personal growth, derived from her own journey of grief and healing.

With a background in psychology, coaching, and positive intelligence, De Sevo’s “MOMents” method has helped countless individuals create more meaningful lives. Based in Madrid, Spain, she continues to work with clients worldwide, guiding them to embrace presence, intentionality, and choice in their lives.

