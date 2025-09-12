Equine Village Reaffirms Commitment to Exclusive Animal-First Horseback Riding in Madeira

Equine Village by Quinta do Riacho, an exclusive equestrian retreat in Madeira, is redefining premium equestrian tourism with its animal-first horseback riding philosophy. With a commitment to sustainability and ethics, Equine Village creates bespoke equestrian adventures that prioritize animal welfare, personalized service, and a deep connection with nature.

Located in the lush landscapes of Madeira Island, Equine Village has already become one of the region’s most beloved attractions, consistently earning accolades for its dedication to both animal welfare and guest satisfaction. This new initiative expands the retreat’s offerings, ensuring that every guest experiences a unique, tailored ride that reflects the company’s philosophy of combining comfort, sustainability, and personal engagement with the environment.

A New Standard in Equestrian Tourism

The retreat’s groundbreaking approach is built on the principle that horses are not mere instruments of transport, but partners in the journey. At Equine Village, all horses are trained using Natural Horsemanship principles and ridden bitless, a practice that ensures the horses’ comfort and well-being. This ethical approach has earned the retreat widespread praise, with guests recognizing its commitment to both the animals and the environment.

“Our aim is to offer an unparalleled riding experience where every ride is a personalized journey, focused on the well-being of the horses and the rider,” said Paulo Nunes, CEO of Equine Village. “We believe in creating a meaningful connection between our guests and the natural world of Madeira, ensuring that each trail is not only a beautiful experience but also an ethical one.”

Unlike traditional equestrian services that often group riders with varying skill levels, Equine Village provides private rides for each guest, allowing the guides to tailor the experience to the individual’s abilities and preferences. This ensures a relaxed, intimate experience with no rush, allowing guests to enjoy the breathtaking views of Madeira’s UNESCO-listed Laurissilva Forest and historic levadas, the island’s ancient irrigation systems.

Animal Welfare at the Heart of Every Ride

At the core of Equine Village’s philosophy is a commitment to the welfare of its horses. The retreat’s horses are trained with natural methods and are never subjected to the stress of mass tourism, ensuring that each ride is not only a safe and enjoyable experience but also a sustainable one. In the words of Paula Exposto, Stable Manager at Equine Village, “In every business, customers come first. Here they don’t. Here, the animals come first. Our customers know it and love it.”

The focus on animal welfare extends to the retreat’s facilities and operational practices. With no mixed-experience groups and no overworked horses, the retreat offers an ethical alternative to the often rushed, impersonal horseback riding experiences available at other destinations. This approach has garnered Equine Village a loyal following of visitors who appreciate the retreat’s commitment to sustainability, animal welfare, and the personal touch that each experience provides.

A Unique Adventure with Belgian Malinois Dogs

Equine Village also offers a unique and memorable twist on its rides by including the presence of Belgian Malinois dogs, which often accompany riders along the trails. These dogs, known for their agility and intelligence, add an element of playfulness and companionship to the experience. Their presence enhances the connection between guests, horses, and nature, creating an atmosphere that feels more like a family adventure than a typical tourism experience.

The dogs not only add to the charm of the experience but also help guide the horses along the paths, creating a lively and engaging journey that many guests describe as unforgettable. The companionship of these friendly dogs is another key differentiator for Equine Village, further enriching the experience of riding through Madeira’s pristine landscapes.

Exploring Madeira with Expert Guides

Equine Village’s commitment to providing an exceptional, educational experience is exemplified in the expertise of its guides. Each guide is not only an experienced equestrian but also a knowledgeable local, ready to share the history, culture, and natural wonders of Madeira. The retreat’s trail rides are not just a way to explore the island’s beauty, they are immersive journeys into the island’s rich cultural tapestry.

Guides share stories about the history of Madeira, the significance of the Laurissilva Forest, and the legends that have shaped the island’s identity. This cultural immersion adds depth to the ride, transforming each outing into an educational experience that resonates long after the journey has ended.

Sustainability and Excellence in Tourism

Equine Village’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond animal welfare and into environmental preservation. As part of its efforts to maintain the island’s natural beauty, Equine Village works closely with local conservation groups to protect the island’s biodiversity and landscapes. The retreat offers guests an opportunity to engage with the environment in a way that promotes both personal enrichment and the preservation of Madeira’s unique ecological heritage.

Recognizing the growing demand for eco-friendly and ethical tourism, Equine Village continues to position itself as a leader in sustainable equestrian tourism. Its unwavering commitment to both guests and the environment has led to recognition within the industry, including the “Unique Experience of the Year” award by Travel & Hospitality Awards and consistent accolades from travelers on platforms such as TripAdvisor.

About Equine Village by Quinta do Riacho

Equine Village by Quinta do Riacho, located in the heart of Madeira Island, is a premium equestrian retreat offering exclusive, animal-first horseback riding experiences. Known for its ethical practices and commitment to animal welfare, the retreat provides private, bespoke rides through the island’s UNESCO Laurissilva Forest and along its historic levadas. Equine Village’s focus on personalized service, sustainability, and exceptional guest care has earned it a reputation as one of the island’s most beloved and highly rated attractions.

Media Contact

Paulo Nunes, CEO

Email : bookings@equinevillage.com

Website

Facebook

Instagram

TripAdvisor

