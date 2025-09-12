DMR News

PowerDMARC Named as Leader in DMARC Software for Fall 2025

ByEthan Lin

Sep 12, 2025

PowerDMARC, a leading email authentication and domain protection platform, has been recognized as a Leader in DMARC Software Management for the third consecutive quarter in 2025 by G2. This esteemed accolade reinforces PowerDMARC’s position as a top provider of domain-based email security management solutions trusted by organizations and MSPs around the world.

In addition to the G2 Fall Leader Badge, PowerDMARC received several other high honors in the latest G2 Fall Reports 2025, including:

  • Best Relationship
  • Most Implementable
  • Best Results
  • Momentum Leader

These badges reflect the high satisfaction ratings from verified users, as well as PowerDMARC’s proven ability to deliver measurable results, seamless implementation, and exceptional customer support.

Regional Leadership Across EMEA, Europe, Asia, and Asia-Pacific

PowerDMARC also achieved a significant milestone by earning Regional Leader Badges for EMEA, Europe, Asia, and Asia-Pacific. This recognition highlights the company’s global expansion and its ability to offer tailored solutions that address the unique email security challenges faced by organizations in diverse regulatory environments.

“Being recognized as a G2 Leader for the third consecutive quarter, 2 years in a row, is a testament to our team’s dedication and our customers’ trust,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. “We will continue innovating to simplify email security and help organizations protect their domains from evolving cyber threats.”

The Value of G2 Recognition

G2, the leading software review platform, ranks products based on real customer feedback and market presence. Being a G2 Leader reflects PowerDMARC’s market credibility, customer trust, and ongoing commitment to email and domain security innovation.

Contact PowerDMARC to learn more.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

