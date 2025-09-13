Fitness Authority Russ Yeager Showcases Proven Model for Transformation and Executive Wellness

Russ Yeager, a renowned body, health, and life transformation coach, is revolutionizing the fitness industry with his innovative approach to personal training and executive health coaching. The owner of Fitness Together, a premier network of personal training studios in Atlanta, GA, and Russ Yeager Coaching, which offers online individual and corporate wellness programs, is making sustainable health and fitness accessible to individuals and business leaders alike. Russ’s mission is to help people transform their bodies and lives while maintaining a balanced lifestyle that fits their needs.

From “Husky Pants” to Life Coach: A Personal Transformation Story

Russ Yeager’s personal transformation story is an inspiration to those who have struggled with their fitness goals. As a young man, Russ wore “husky pants” and dreamed of having a six-pack. However, his initial attempts at fitness were unsuccessful. At 27, Russ hired a coach and entered a body transformation contest, where he transformed from “husky” to “shredded” in just 12 weeks. The results were profound, and friends and colleagues took notice, asking if Russ could help them achieve similar results. This sparked his passion for coaching, leading him to leave his job as a CPA and pursue a career in body transformation coaching.

Today, Russ is the owner of Fitness Together in Dunwoody and Johns Creek, where he and his expert team provide one-on-one, personalized training sessions that help clients achieve their fitness goals in a private and supportive environment. His story is a testament to the power of consistent action and mindset in achieving lasting change.

Fitness Together and Online Coaching Programs: A Dual-Approach to Health

Fitness Together is a network of personal training studios offering a private, one-on-one training experience tailored to each client’s specific goals. With locations in Dunwoody and Johns Creek, Fitness Together is known for its individualized fitness plans, which combine customized exercise, nutrition, accountability and lifestyle strategies to help clients succeed. Russ and his team focus on creating a personalized experience for each client, helping them make sustainable lifestyle changes that lead to long-term health and wellness.

Russ Yeager Coaching takes a different approach, providing online executive health coaching through his Body Transformation University. This platform allows Russ to help high-performing business leaders and corporate teams prioritize their health while achieving peak performance in both their personal and professional lives. Through virtual coaching and corporate wellness programs, Russ’s team helps clients maintain their energy, fitness, and mental clarity without the need for extreme diets or hours in the gym.

Client Success Stories: Achieving Sustainable Results

Russ Yeager’s clients are the living proof of the success of his coaching programs. Pam Parr, a 60-year-old executive, credits Russ with helping her transform not only her body but also her mindset: “It was a good exercise for me to look back and see how far I’ve come. Not only on the way I look but how I feel. Russ’s coaching lit a fire under me!”

Wade Crosswhite, CEO of Roof Connect, shares how Russ’s program helped him regain his physical edge: “I was strong but carrying too much fat. Russ helped me slash the fat and get my edge back. We are now exploring bringing Russ’s team on to do a Corporate Wellness Program for our company.”

Bob Bates, CEO of Continuum Cloud, highlights how Russ’s program has transformed both his personal health and his company’s wellness culture: “I’ve lost over 50 lbs of fat and gained muscle. I feel more energetic now than I did in my 40s and 50s. We’ve even brought Russ on to do a Corporate Wellness Program for our company, and the results have been remarkable.”

“Russ helped me get in the best shape of my life, not only physically, but mentally and emotionally as well. I feel unstoppable!” – Casey Raftevold, Real Estate Agent,Rapid City South Dakota

A Comprehensive Approach: Fitness, Mindset, and Financial Freedom, and

What sets Russ Yeager apart from other fitness coaches is his holistic approach to health and wellness. At 50 years old, Russ maintains six-pack abs while enjoying his favorite foods, including pizza and ice cream. He combines effective fitness strategies with mindset training to help clients achieve their health goals while maintaining a balanced, enjoyable lifestyle. Russ believes that health is not just about fitness but also about cultivating the right mindset and creating sustainable, positive habits.

In addition to his fitness expertise, Russ is also a successful investor with a multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio. His goal is to help people build financial freedom through passive income while living healthy, active lives. Russ’s broader mission is to empower individuals to live life on their own terms, with the health, energy, and financial stability to support their desired lifestyle.

Fitness Together: Best Personal Trainers in Atlanta, GA of 2025

Fitness Together, led by Russ Yeager, has been recognized as the 2025 Best Personal Trainers in Atlanta, GA by Best of Best Review for their unmatched ability to transform lives through personalized fitness coaching and private studio training. With over two decades of expertise, Russ and his team offer tailored fitness programs in private, distraction-free environments that blend exercise, nutrition, and lots of accountability. Their approach is designed for busy professionals, executives, and families seeking lasting transformation, helping clients achieve weight loss, muscle gain, and boosted energy, while also improving mental clarity, reducing stress, and renewing motivation. For more information, visit https://fitnesstogether.com/northatlanta .

Continuing to Make an Impact

Russ Yeager’s commitment to transforming lives through fitness, health, and mindset coaching is unwavering. With his dual-approach model of in-person training at Fitness Together and online coaching through Russ Yeager Coaching, Russ is expanding his reach to help more individuals and businesses prioritize their health. His long-term goal is to help 100 million people achieve their health and fitness goals and live a life they love.

Russ Yeager

Owner, Fitness Together

Email: russyeager@fitnesstogether.com

Website: russyeager.com | https://fitnesstogether.com/northatlanta

Instagram: @ft.johnscreek

TikTok: @russyeagercoaching

Google Reviews: Fitness Together Dunwoody | Fitness Together Johns Creek