Cristian Albeiro Carmona Hernandez arrives with a thesis that is easy to remember but hard to execute: “transformation is not about buying more software; it’s about coordinating people, processes, and data with clear rules.” His recipe —continuous training, shared metrics, and security by design— lands squarely in the present: Brussels has confirmed there will be no delays in the AI Act’s timeline, and obligations for “general purpose” models begin in August 2025, forcing a shift from proof of concept to operational compliance.

The European stage also demands focus: the State of the Digital Decade 2025 highlights progress in connectivity and cloud, but warns of skill gaps and business digitalization shortfalls that require acceleration with method and measurement. In this field, Cristian Albeiro Carmona Hernandez insists on starting small, measuring early, and scaling with governance: if the team understands the “why,” adoption happens; if not, the tool is switched off.

In Spain, large enterprises are stepping on the gas and pulling SMEs along the value chain, though maturity varies by size and sector. Leadership in cloud, data, and AI coexists with challenges in talent and SME AI adoption, reinforcing the need for shared KPIs from day one —the point where Cristian Albeiro Carmona Hernandez emphasizes avoiding “showcase transformations.”

Employment trends confirm the direction, showing how digitalization has reconfigured profiles and hiring processes, with more analytical people analytics and onboarding. For the consultant, this translates into practice: one hour of learning per week and low-risk pilots with metrics in weeks, not quarters.

Adoption indicators show progress with room for improvement. For example, Infojobs places the average self-assessment at 6.7/10 and notes that 7 out of 10 companies use digital tools in HR; signs of progress that, for Cristian Albeiro Carmona Hernandez, demand stronger data governance and cybersecurity to ensure that scaling doesn’t turn into risk.

There is also a last-minute warning: digital overload. When too many tools are deployed without preparing people, productivity suffers. Economic media recommend limiting meetings, rationalizing platforms, and protecting digital well-being; Cristian Albeiro Carmona Hernandez sums up the guide in three verbs: cut, focus, and measure.

The fintech wave is adding speed to the transformation: frictionless payments and embedded finance are entering traditional verticals and making technology a visible part of the value proposition. For Cristian Albeiro Carmona Hernandez, this is an example of how digitalization stops being back-office and translates into experience and revenue.

A key regulatory update: beyond maintaining the timeline, the European Commission has published guidelines to help AI models with “systemic risk” comply with the Act, requiring evaluation, adversarial testing, and incident reporting. This framework, combined with GPAI obligations beginning in August, reinforces Cristian Albeiro Carmona Hernandez’s message: security and traceability from day one, or the project won’t scale.

With regulation underway, companies pushing forward, and talent being reshaped, Cristian Albeiro Carmona Hernandez’s approach —people at the center, clear metrics, and operational ethics— aligns with the 2025 standard: digitalization that is visible in service and measured in results.