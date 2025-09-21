Utah Mechanical Systems Announces Up to 5850 Back for HVAC Upgrades

Utah Mechanical Systems Promotes Savings and Comfort Enhancements Before Rebates Expire

Utah Mechanical Systems, a veteran-owned HVAC company serving Northern Utah, is offering homeowners an exclusive opportunity to save up to $5850 through rebates and tax credits on HVAC system upgrades. This offer is valid until December 31 2025, after which the rebates will no longer be available.

Founded by Air Force veteran Emily Shetterly and her husband Zach, Utah Mechanical Systems prides itself on delivering top-quality heating, cooling, and refrigeration services with a commitment to transparency, education, and military-grade precision. This latest offer not only provides substantial savings but also showcases the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and long-term value.

A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity to Save

The available rebates and tax credits present a unique, time-sensitive opportunity for homeowners to invest in energy-efficient HVAC systems while significantly reducing their out-of-pocket costs. With the deadline quickly approaching, homeowners are encouraged to act now to take advantage of these generous incentives.

Emily Shetterly, CEO of Utah Mechanical Systems, shared her thoughts on the offer:

“These rebates and tax credits are a once-in-a-generation opportunity. After December 31st, they disappear forever. Homeowners who upgrade now aren’t just investing in comfort, they’re locking in thousands in savings that won’t come back.”

This initiative is a key part of Utah Mechanical Systems’ broader mission to provide high-quality service that not only meets the needs of customers today but also helps them make energy-conscious choices for the future.

Scented Vents The New Comfort Enhancing Product

In addition to the significant savings on system upgrades, Utah Mechanical Systems is introducing a new product designed to improve the comfort of every home. The company’s Scented Vents offer a simple yet effective solution for keeping homes smelling fresh and welcoming year-round, without the need for candles, sprays, or plug-ins. The HVAC-based solution works with the home’s existing system, ensuring a consistent, fresh scent every time the air circulates.

Zach Baldwin, one of the company’s lead technicians, explained:

“Most people get used to the way their home smells and don’t realize what guests notice. Our Scented Vents system transforms the entire home experience, so instead of worrying about pet odors or stale air, homeowners can enjoy a fresh, clean scent every time the system runs.”

This innovation aligns with Utah Mechanical Systems’ focus on creating a comprehensive comfort experience, addressing both the functionality of HVAC systems and the overall atmosphere of the home.

A Veteran Owned Business With Integrity and Expertise

At the core of Utah Mechanical Systems’ business philosophy is its military background, with both founders bringing a wealth of technical knowledge and discipline to the HVAC industry. The company’s technicians are union-trained and OSHA-30 certified, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality. The company’s commitment to long-term solutions rather than quick fixes sets it apart from competitors who often cut corners to reduce costs.

Unlike many HVAC companies that rely on high-pressure sales tactics, Utah Mechanical Systems prioritizes educating customers about their options, offering fair and transparent pricing, and giving them the freedom to make informed decisions. The company’s tagline, “If it gets hot, cold, or moves air, we service it,” reflects its all-encompassing approach to HVAC care, whether for residential or commercial needs.

A Growing Reputation for Reliability and Service

Utah Mechanical Systems is rapidly gaining a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and integrity. The company’s focus on customer education and transparency has earned it trust across Northern Utah, from homeowners to business owners.

One notable customer testimonial comes from a city inspector who praised Utah Mechanical Systems for its superior installations:

“Most days I’m writing up unsafe or sloppy installs. Today, I can honestly say this system was done right.”

This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to excellence in every job it completes.

Limited Time Offer Details

Homeowners who choose to upgrade their HVAC systems before December 31 2025, can receive up to $5850 back in rebates and tax credits. This limited-time offer ensures that homeowners can enjoy both the immediate benefits of a new, efficient HVAC system and the long-term savings that come with energy efficiency.

Additionally, the company is offering financing options as low as $63 per month (OAC) with 0% interest for up to 24 months, making it easier than ever to invest in comfort and savings.

About Utah Mechanical Systems

Utah Mechanical Systems is a veteran-owned, family-run HVAC company providing expert heating, cooling, and refrigeration services to residential and commercial clients across Northern Utah. Founded by Emily Shetterly, an Air Force veteran with 11 years of service as an avionics technician, the company prides itself on its union-trained technicians, high safety standards, and commitment to delivering long-term, reliable HVAC solutions. Utah Mechanical Systems combines military discipline with industry expertise, offering honest pricing and transparent solutions to homeowners and businesses alike.

Media Contact



Emily Shetterly

CEO, Utah Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning

Email: utahmechanicalsystems@gmail.com

Website: Utah Mechanical Systems

LinkedIn: Utah Mechanical Systems

Facebook: Utah Mechanical Systems – Residential

Instagram: @utahhvac

TikTok: @utahmechanicalsystems

YouTube: Utah Mechanical HVAC