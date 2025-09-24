Kling AI Launches 2.5 Turbo Video Model: Industry-Leading Performance, Now More Affordable

Kling AI, the world leading AI-powered creative platform from Kuaishou Technology, today announced the launch of its latest model, Kling AI 2.5 Turbo Video with enhanced performance in generating highly dynamic scenes, prompt adherence and upgraded aesthetics and cinematic quality.

Based on enhanced model capabilities to learn and simulate real-world physical dynamics, the new model is capable of producing highly dynamic motions and camera movements that were previously difficult to achieve, such as a group of dancers making synchronized dance moves with full energy and difficult gymnastic moves such as balance beam and uneven bars.

The model capability has been significantly improved, achieving industry-leading generation results. In an internal test where professionals are invited to blind test and vote preference for each pair of comparison, the evaluation results show that Kling AI 2.5 Turbo Video performs well in both text-to-video and image-to-video capabilities.

In text-to-video performance, the win-loss ratio against Seedance 1.0 mini, Veo3-fast, and Seedance 1.0 reached 285%, 212%, and 160%, respectively. In image-to-video performance, the win-loss ratio against Seedance 1.0 mini, Veo3-fast, and Seedance 1.0 reached 208%, 289%, and 164%, respectively.

The public roll-out is the latest attempt from the AI-powered creative platform to empower content creators worldwide. Since its launch in June last year, Kling AI has undergone over 30 iterations focused on enhancing the fundamental quality of its models and introducing more innovative features to meet diverse user needs.

“AI is now primarily a tool, but in the future, it will become a true partner – helping to execute ideas, generate content, and form your unique style. AI enhances rather than replaces artistic expression,” said Zeng Yushen, head of operations at Kling AI.

Enhanced Performance with Greater Affordability

With significant improvement in prompt adherence, Kling AI 2.5 Turbo Video Model can understand complex instructions, allowing users to prompt, rather than a single action, more progression in the video, including complex interactions between characters and scene transition.

Through advanced training methods such as reinforcement learning, the model can better learn and simulate real-world physics and can generate high-speed heavy action scenes such as skateboarding, artistic swimming etc. with smoothness and great motion control, avoiding common issues in complex dynamics such as breakdowns or distortions.

For image-to-video generation, the updated model accurately captures and preserves the artistic style of the original work, even for nuanced details including colors, lightings, textures, and overall atmosphere.

It also supports the generation of nuanced and refined expressions for better story-telling.

To empower content creators globally to better tell their stories with the power of AI, Kling AI announced that the latest 2.5 Turbo Video model comes with greater affordability. It announced a close to 30% price cut of the latest model in comparison to its predecessor 2.1, from 35 credits per five-second video in 1080p resolution to now 25 credits.

Deepened Commitment to Empowering Content Creators

Kling AI first previewed the Kling AI 2.5 Turbo Video as it made its debut at the Busan International Film Festival’s industry event, the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), the largest content marketplace in Asia.

“We can see the integration of AI into creative workflows is rapidly expanding, particularly in pre-production and post-production processes, enabling an “AI + creator” collaborative model,” said Zeng at the panel.

The platform also powered New World Loading, the world’s first AI-generated series, which surpassed 200 million views, and is being embraced by celebrated filmmakers like Chinese film director Jia Zhangke.

Earlier this month, Kling AI also rolled out a Kling AI avatar feature, enabling creators to generate one-minute, 1080p/48FPS avatar videos from a single image combined with text or audio.

“We are excited to welcome Kling AI to the inaugural INNOASIA at the Asian Contents & Film Market. Their participation is a meaningful milestone, highlighting the innovative fusion of AI technology and storytelling. We believe tools like Kling AI will empower Korean content creators to craft compelling stories with AI’s transformative potential,” said Ellen Y. D. KIM, Director of Asian Contents & Film Market.

Furthering its commitment to supporting creators, Kling AI recently launched the Kling AI NextGen Creative Contest. Open to AI creators worldwide, the contest offers a $42,000 total prize pool and over 1.25 million Kling AI credits, potential screening opportunities at upcoming international film festivals, including MIPCOM Cannes, the world’s leading professional audiovisual market, and Tokyo International Film Festival.

As one of the world’s leading video generation models, Kling AI has generated over 200 million videos since its launch and served more than 20,000 enterprise clients. The platform continues to support creators through various programs and commercial opportunities. The submission deadline is October 6, 2025, through Kling AI’s official website .

For more information on Kling AI 2.5 Turbo Video Model, please click here for the model release note.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform in China and globally, committed to becoming the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou uses its technological backbone, powered by cutting-edge AI technology, to continuously drive innovation and product enhancements that enrich its service offerings and application scenarios, creating exceptional customer value. Through short videos and live streams on Kuaishou’s platform, users can share their lives, discover goods and services they need and showcase their talent. By partnering closely with content creators and businesses, Kuaishou provides technologies, products, and services that cater to diverse user needs across a broad spectrum of entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, local services, gaming, and much more.