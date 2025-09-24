Bonaventure Senior Living Upgrades Resident Experience at All 28 Locations.

Bonaventure Senior Living remains steadfast in its mission to provide exceptional living environments for seniors by continually updating and enhancing all 28 of its communities. Through ongoing remodels, refreshes, and thoughtful upgrades, Bonaventure ensures that every resident experiences the highest levels of comfort, security, and quality of life.

In recent months, Bonaventure has made significant investments in several communities, with major renovations and total remodels taking place across the Pacific Northwest. Specific communities include their Albany, Tri-Cities, and Park Vista locations. These efforts include everything from installing new flooring and carpeting to complete overhauls of key community spaces, such as dining rooms and common areas. Each update is carefully planned with residents in mind, ensuring that every improvement adds significant value to daily living.

Communities Transformed by Renovations Over the Past Three Years

The past three years have already seen countless Bonaventure communities transformed with impressive upgrades or refreshes. Residents in any of the following areas are now enjoying a better quality of life than ever before:

Bonaventure of Lacey, Lacey, WA

North Creek by Bonaventure, Bothell East, WA

Spring Creek by Bonaventure, Bellingham, WA

Bonaventure of Castle Rock, Castle Rock, CO

Bonaventure of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs, CO

The Iris Memory Care, Salem, OR

Bonaventure of East Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, WA

Woodland by Bonaventure, Lacey, WA

Bonaventure at Keizer Station, Keizer, OR

Bonaventure of Salmon Creek, Vancouver, WA

Bonaventure of Albany, Albany, OR

Bonaventure of the Tri-Cities, Richland, WA

Park Vista by Bonaventure, Port Orchard, WA

Continued Innovation and Community Enhancements

As Bonaventure continues into the next year, additional communities are scheduled for renovations and refresh projects, underscoring the organization’s proactive approach to maintenance and growth. From updated furnishings and fresh design touches to large-scale remodels, Bonaventure is committed to creating modern, comfortable spaces where residents can thrive.

These improvements also benefit families and team members, fostering a warm and inviting atmosphere for family visits, employee morale, and community events. By reinvesting in its buildings year after year, Bonaventure demonstrates its dedication, not only to current residents but to individuals who will call Bonaventure their home in the future.

With a focus on continual improvement, Bonaventure Senior Living reaffirms its commitment to excellence, making every update a step toward enriching the lives of those it serves.

About Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living provides retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities across the Pacific Northwest and Colorado. Committed to enhancing quality of life, Bonaventure offers tailored care plans that cater to each resident’s unique needs, interests, and goals. Its communities promote connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to focus on what matters most.