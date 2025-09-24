Bonaventure Senior Living Expands with New Locations, Bringing Growth and Opportunity to the Pacific Northwest.

Bonaventure Senior Living is proud to announce the opening of two brand-new state-of-the-art communities— Bonaventure of Maple Valley and Bonaventure of Milwaukie, with construction now underway for its newest location in Corvallis, Oregon. These expansions reflect Bonaventure’s ongoing dedication to creating exceptional senior living environments while fostering economic growth in the communities it serves.

Each new development brings a significant investment to the region, offering a modern and welcoming home for future residents and boosting local economies. From initial construction to daily operations, Bonaventure hires local contractors and vendors for key trades, including construction, plumbing, electrical work, and landscaping. This approach keeps resources within the community, creates employment opportunities, and supports local small businesses.

Expanding Senior Living Options in the Pacific Northwest

The newly completed Maple Valley and Milwaukie locations deliver premier retirement, assisted living, and memory care services to their neighborhoods. Each features thoughtfully designed spaces and modern amenities tailored to the needs of today’s seniors. Bonaventure now expands its footprint further by breaking ground in Corvallis to meet the growing demand for quality senior care in the Pacific Northwest.

Supporting Local Economies Through Community Investment

Each new community also generates ongoing employment opportunities, including healthcare roles, hospitality positions, culinary teams, and administrative support, thereby further contributing to the region’s vitality. Beyond job creation, Bonaventure’s investments stimulate local economies through increased demand for goods and services from local businesses. The company’s preference for sourcing materials and supplies locally bolsters small businesses and sustains long-term economic growth. Additionally, the influx of new residents and visiting families supports nearby shops, restaurants, and service providers, thereby helping to ensure the continued prosperity of the broader community.

With these expansions, Bonaventure Senior Living upholds its commitment to excellence, providing superior living for residents and contributing to the area’s economic growth.

About Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living offers retirement, assisted living, and memory care across the Pacific Northwest and Colorado. Dedicated to quality of life, Bonaventure provides care plans tailored to each resident’s needs, interests, and goals. Its communities foster connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to focus on what matters.

