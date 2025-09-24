Right Fuel Card Launches Edenred Black, A Landmark New Fuel Card Supporting UK Fleets with Loyalty Built-In

Right Fuel Card , part of the Edenred Group, has announced the launch of Edenred Black today, a premium fuel card that marks a significant evolution in the UK fleet’s fuel management. As the only fuel card in the country to combine access to both BP and Shell sites on a single card at a fixed weekly price, Edenred Black offers fleet operators a powerful new tool to streamline operations, reduce costs, and, in another industry-first, unlock loyalty rewards.

The launch of Edenred Black positions Right Fuel Card not just as a distributor, but as an issuer with its parent company, Edenred. This gives Right Fuel Card and Edenred full control over terms and customer experience. This shift enables Right Fuel Card to deliver greater value to its 20,000+ business customers, while also setting a new benchmark for innovation and service in the UK fuel card market.

“Edenred Black is an exciting strategic leap for our business,” said Matthew Briggs, CEO of Right Fuel Card. “By combining the power of BP and Shell on one card we’re offering something no other provider in the UK can match. It’s a smarter, simpler, and more rewarding way to manage fuel spend that will appeal to fleets of all sizes as well as vehicle leasing businesses and retailers.”

Edenred Black is designed for modern fleet operators navigating a complex and evolving mobility landscape. From SMEs to larger enterprises seeking consolidated reporting and cost control, the card addresses a wide range of operational challenges. With access to over 1,660 BP and Shell stations and additional coverage through Circle K in Northern Ireland, Edenred Black ensures critical fleets are never far from a refuelling point.

One of the card’s most compelling features is its savings potential. Customers get fixed weekly pricing at available sites, which is a direct and measurable benefit to the bottom line.

In addition, Edenred Black introduces ‘Boost’, a built-in loyalty programme that rewards fleet managers for every litre purchased. This is the UK’s only fuel card loyalty incentive tailored specifically to fleet decision-makers, created by Right Fuel Card, and offered exclusively to Right Fuel Card customers.

David James, Revenue Director at Right Fuel Card, emphasised the broader implications of the launch: “This is about more than convenience or cost savings. Edenred Black represents a new standard in fleet management; one that’s built on control, credibility, and customer value. With the support of our European Edenred colleagues, we’re able to innovate faster, respond to customer needs more effectively, and offer a level of service that resellers simply can’t match.” The next phase of the Edenred Black fuel card will offer customers the opportunity to use it across sites in Europe, an exciting development for those operating international fleets and looking to simplify their operations.

As UK fleets feel increased cost pressure, Edenred Black is positioned as a platform for growth, particularly with future network expansions already in the works across the UK and Europe, and enhanced loyalty offerings, the product is set to become another key product in Right Fuel Card’s evolving portfolio.

Right Fuel Card, part of the Edenred Group and servicing over 20,000 businesses, is an independent distributor of fuel cards working with major UK fuel brands. The company is dedicated to simplifying fuel management, helping businesses save on costs, and providing exceptional customer service. Right Fuel Card is proud to be part of Edenred, a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 60 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via close to 1 million corporate clients.

