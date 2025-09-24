Deschutes Roofing Wins 2025 “Best of Central Oregon” Roofing Category.

Deschutes Roofing is proud to announce it has been voted “Best of Central Oregon” in the roofing category. This recognition is a direct result of the roofing Bend Oregon company’s unwavering commitment to exceptional service and high-quality craftsmanship for every client.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” said [Carlos Simpson, Owner]. “This is particularly meaningful because it was the local community… our neighbors and clients… who voted. It’s a powerful testament to the hard work and dedication our team puts into every project, from minor repairs to full replacements. We are grateful for their trust and continued support.”

The annual “Best of Central Oregon” awards are a highly respected, community-driven event, with nominations and votes submitted by the public. Deschutes Roofing encourages all Central Oregon homeowners to reach out for their roofing needs, whether it’s for a simple inspection or a complex repair.

About Deschutes Roofing

Deschutes Roofing is a family and veteran-owned company. They have worked tirelessly to become the best roofing company across Oregon and the most highly customer-rated residential and commercial roofing company in Central Oregon.

They can install most residential roofs in just one day. Their customers are their #1 priority. The business specializes in asphalt composition, metal, flat membrane, and other specialty roof installations. We back up our work with a 10-year workmanship guarantee and offer up to a 50-year non-prorated transferable manufacturer warranty.

With close to a decade of dedicated service, Deschutes Roofing has grown to become a cornerstone in the Oregon roofing industry. As a proud family and veteran-owned business, they bring a level of integrity, precision, and unwavering commitment to every project, whether it’s a small roof repair in Bend or a large-scale commercial roofing installation in Eugene.

Their deep roots in communities like Bend, Redmon, and Eugene mean they understand the unique climate challenges and architectural styles of the Pacific Northwest, allowing them to provide tailored and effective roofing solutions that stand the test of time.

