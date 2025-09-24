Centuraheat reveals 2025 UK wellness lineup: saunas, hot tubs, and ice baths.

Centuraheat is rolling out its 2025 UK wellness lineup, comprising indoor and outdoor saunas, plug-and-play models, hot tubs, and ice baths—built for British homes and gardens for year-round use. These are designed to improve quality of life for people who use their saunas regularly.

“We built this range for UK homes—thermo-treated exteriors, fast assembly, and WiFi mobile app control that makes daily use effortless,” said George I., Marketing & Partnerships at Centuraheat.

Saunas

All Centuraheat saunas come with a modern design, thermo-treated exterior cladding, insulated panels, tempered glass, mobile app control, Bluetooth music and easy assembly. They are available in 1–8 person sizes and come with a free backrest. Centuraheat offers simple and straightforward assembly as part of its services. The company aims to minimise disruption for homeowners and other clients.

Hot tubs

Centuraheat also offers hot tubs, offering a similar level of attention to detail. These have energy-efficient insulation, integrated filtration and ozone and LED lighting. Covers and steps are included and you can get family and hospitality-ready models.

Ice baths

Finally, Centuraheat has revealed its new selection of portable and fixed tubs with efficient chilling & heating options, insulated shells, quick-clean liners, and temperature-stable lids. These are ideal for recovery and contrast therapy with sauna/hot-tub bundles.

Why it matters

The release of this range is important because UK buyers want durable, low-maintenance wellness gear that actually fits smaller outdoor spaces. The 2025 range focuses on weather-resilience, quick setup, and app-level convenience.

Availability and delivery

With Centuraheat, UK-wide delivery is available from our Daventry hub. Typical lead times are approximately 1–3 working days on stocked units, depending on the model. Optional professional assembly and after-care services, such as cleaning and protective waxing, are also available.

Support and warranty

Centuraheat offers full UK customer support with spares availability, and comprehensive manufacturer warranties. The brand only uses CE/UKCA-compliant components for client peace of mind.

Showroom

Those interested in new saunas and hot tubs can view units by appointment at the brand’s Daventry showroom.

