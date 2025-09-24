DMR News

California Podiatry Associates Expands Expert Team with Dr. Emily Shibata.

California Podiatry Associates, a premier provider of advanced foot and ankle care in Orange County, proudly welcomes Dr. Emily Shibata, DPM to its growing team while highlighting the continued excellence of Dr. Dana Lin, DPM. Together, these two highly skilled podiatrists bring a unique blend of surgical expertise, sports medicine training, cultural insight, and patient-centered care to the Costa Mesa community.

Dr. Emily Shibata: Board-Certified, Fellowship-Trained Specialist Dr. Emily Shibata, DPM, a native of Orange County, is a board-certified and fellowship-trained podiatrist. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Health at UC Irvine and her Doctorate in Podiatric Medicine at Western University of Health Sciences. She then completed a three-year podiatric surgical residency at Adventist Health White Memorial in Los Angeles, followed by a fellowship in podiatric sports medicine at the Specialty Surgical Center in Irvine. Her areas of expertise include: • Plantar fasciitis & Achilles tendonitis • Soft tissue lesions, neuromas, bunions & hammertoes • Sports-related foot and ankle injuries • Diabetic foot care & wound care • Warts & fungal nail conditions Dr. Shibata’s advanced training and local roots uniquely position her to provide comprehensive, compassionate care tailored to Orange County patients.

Dr. Dana Lin: A Multilingual Expert with a Global Perspective Dr. Dana Lin, DPM, a Southern California native, brings a unique combination of cultural insight and medical expertise to California Podiatry Associates. Fluent in English, Taiwanese, and Mandarin, she helps ensure accessibility and comfort for patients from diverse backgrounds in Costa Mesa and the surrounding communities. Dr. Lin’s clinical background includes biomechanics, ankle arthroscopy, sports medicine, and foot and ankle trauma, with hands-on experience in Achilles tendon rupture repair and foot and ankle fracture repair. Her ability to connect with patients across cultures and her dedication to personalized, evidence-based care make her an invaluable part of the practice.

A Growing Legacy of Care in Orange County “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shibata to our team and proud to spotlight Dr. Lin’s continued contributions,” said a spokesperson for California Podiatry Associates.

About California Podiatry Associates

California Podiatry Associates puts a person’s foot health top priority. Their team of expert podiatrists is dedicated to providing clients with the highest standard of medical care and personalized treatments.

More information about California Podiatry Associated can be found on their business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.

