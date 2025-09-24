GreatWay Roofing Continues Under the Next Generation.

GreatWay Roofing, a trusted provider of residential and commercial roofing services across Ventura County, the San Fernando Valley, and the Santa Clarita Valley since 1999, has announced the new leadership of brothers Austin Menzel (27) and Brandon Menzel (24), who are continuing and expanding the legacy of their father, Rod Menzel, following his sudden passing on April 23, 2025.

A Legacy Built on Heart, Integrity, and Excellence

Founded in 1999 as Great American Roofing, Rod Menzel and his wife Michelle, built the company from the ground up with a clear mission: to deliver exceptional service with integrity, create a culture where employees thrive, and always put people first—clients and team members alike. Over the years, Rod transformed the business into a regional leader in roofing and a model of values-driven leadership.

Rod’s impact extended far beyond the job site. Known for quarterly company barbecues, personalized employee reviews, and handwritten bonus checks, he was widely respected for building not just a business—but a family. Industry peers called him “one of its brightest lights,” and he co-developed innovative roofing software still used by contractors across the U.S.

Carrying the Torch: Austin & Brandon Menzel

Now stepping forward are Rod’s sons, Austin and Brandon Menzel, who bring their own experience and passion to GreatWay’s next chapter.

Austin , a Colorado State University 2020 graduate in business finance , began his career in insurance—starting in auto claims and rising to become a home insurance adjuster, gaining valuable experience on rooftops. After working in tech recruiting in Denver for the last year , he returned home to learn estimating and sales, committed to upholding the company’s client-first promise.

Brandon, a 2024 Chapman University graduate and former starting lefty pitcher, holds a degree in business finance and a minor in data analytics. He joined Beacon Roofing Supply's (now QXO's) 16-month leadership development program last October and now leads operations at GreatWay, focused on efficiency, scalability, and eventually, expansion into Orange County and San Diego.

The brothers spent summers on job sites, learning directly from their father and team. Today, the company with 25 full-time employees including four full-time crews, continues to serve clients across Ventura County, San Fernando, and Santa Clarita Valleys with the same unwavering values.

“We’re deeply rooted in personalized service and safety, and that won’t change,” says Austin Menzel. “Our focus is on honoring Dad’s principles—of employee satisfaction, seamless customer experience, and integrity—while looking forward to growing into new communities.”

“I’m proud to take operations forward,” adds Brandon Menzel. “My dad was the smartest person I knew—always learning, building, and improving. He created systems, including the roofing software we still use today, that helped shape how we operate. A motto we now live by is, ‘What Would Rod Do?’—a reminder to lead with integrity, stay true to our values, and make decisions that empower our people and strengthen GreatWay for the future.”

“Rod was the heart of this company,” says Michelle. “He believed in people, in hard work, and in doing things the right way. That spirit continues to guide everything we do.”

After building GreatWay Roofing alongside Rod, Michelle is committed to carrying forward the values and vision they shared. With her sons, brother, and a dedicated team of talented individuals, she looks forward to honoring Rod’s legacy while continuing to grow the family-run business. “The company’s core values, traditions, and people-first focus remain unchanged,” Michelle adds. “At GreatWay, it has always been—and will always be—about the people, both customers and employees alike.”

A Family Business, Through and Through

GreatWay Roofing is more than a family business by name—its heart lies in the people who’ve helped build it from the ground up. One of those is Matt Saeger, GreatWay’s longtime General Manager and Rod’s brother-in-law.

“Rod hired me with little to no experience,” recalls Matt Saeger, who joined the company in 2002 at age 22. “I was young and unsure, but he saw something in me that I didn’t know existed. I love what I do—and loved that I got to do it alongside my mentor, biggest fan, and best friend. GreatWay means so much to me, and continuing Rod’s legacy—now alongside my sister and nephews—is what means the most.”

Matt’s journey reflects the company’s ethos: loyalty, mentorship, growth, and a genuine belief in people. From sales to operations, he’s played a pivotal role in shaping GreatWay’s trusted reputation and internal culture for more than two decades.

What GreatWay Roofing Stands For

Expert Roofing Services – Residential and commercial re-roofs, repairs, inspections, and maintenance.

– Residential and commercial re-roofs, repairs, inspections, and maintenance. Core Values – Diligence, accountability, professionalism, respect, clarity, and integrity.

– Diligence, accountability, professionalism, respect, clarity, and integrity. Employee-Centered Culture – Benefits, bonding events, and safety-first practices.

– Benefits, bonding events, and safety-first practices. Community Engagement – Longstanding support for churches, youth sports, Boys & Girls Clubs, and more.

A Legacy Beyond the Roof

Rod’s passion for challenge and purpose went beyond the office. During COVID, he committed to completing the six Abbott World Marathon Majors. Over the last five years, he raised funds for Semper Fi & America’s Fund, as well as Ronald McDonald House and the Michael J. Fox Foundation to guarantee his spot in the Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo and the London marathons. He had run the New York marathon in 2003. He was scheduled to run the London Marathon in late April 2025 with Austin, Brandon, Michelle and Matt—a goal years in the making.

“Dad always loved a challenge,” says Austin. “He paused his marathon goals to coach our sports teams when we were kids. Running London together as his last marathon was something we’d dreamed of to complete his goal. In 2026, we’ll run it in his honor—to finish what he started.”

Looking Ahead

As Austin and Brandon Menzel, with the support of Matt Saeger, their mom Michelle, and the entire GreatWay team, lead the company into the future. Their mission is clear: honor the past, grow with purpose, and never lose sight of what matters most—people.

The torch has been passed—and it’s burning bright.

For more information about GreatWay Roofing, use the contact details below: