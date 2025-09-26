Carney Sees Possibilities for Canada as He Wraps Up Trip to UN General Assembly

After attending this week’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Canada can find opportunities in crisis. Carney’s visit coincided with a speech from U.S. President Donald Trump, who used his podium time to express skepticism of multilateralism and question the institution’s purpose. “In every moment where there’s a crack, where there’s a rupture, there is possibility—and it’s our responsibility, it’s our opportunity as Canada in this moment to find it,” Carney told media outlets on Tuesday evening. “And after my visit to the United Nations General Assembly, I can assure Canadians that there is light, there are many possibilities.”

Carney had listened earlier on Tuesday to Trump’s hour-long speech at the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly. In it, the president complained about the United Nations and preached about his “America First” policies. Trump was particularly aggrieved by issues with an escalator and his teleprompter, which he called the “two things I got from the United Nations.” The president later reassured diplomats that he is “so behind it because the potential for peace at this institution is great,” despite his grievances. Trump has also pushed back on U.S. allies, including Canada, for their part in a coordinated effort to recognize a Palestinian state. He said the move would reward Hamas for the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Canada’s Diplomatic Push

Prime Minister Carney did not have a one-on-one meeting with President Trump, but he did attend a reception for world leaders hosted by the president. On Wednesday, Carney attended a summit on creating a sustainable and resilient global economy, where he had positive exchanges with other world leaders and the World Trade Organization Director-General. During the summit, he spoke about the central role of international finance in scaling up private capital for emerging economies.

Carney used the General Assembly as a platform to meet with CEOs and world leaders as part of his government’s push to diversify Canada’s trade and economy. This effort is a direct response to Trump’s policies, which have sought to realign global trade through tariffs. Carney met with leaders from Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. He also held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, noting that officials from both countries “have begun to engage much more regularly, much more constructively.” Carney has been working to restore the diplomatic relationship with Beijing, which was strained after Canada, in a move to align with the U.S., placed targeted tariffs on China. In response, China placed heavy duties on Canadian goods, particularly canola.

What The Author Thinks Prime Minister Carney’s approach at the UN, which focused on quiet diplomacy and building international partnerships, serves as a direct counter-narrative to President Trump’s public confrontation and “America First” rhetoric. While Trump’s style garners headlines, Carney’s strategy of seeking out opportunities in a fragmented world is a more pragmatic and sustainable long-term approach for a country like Canada. It suggests that in an era where the traditional global order is being tested, diplomacy and trade diversification are powerful tools for a mid-sized country to secure its interests. This approach prioritizes stability and cooperation over the kind of nationalist posturing that often leads to unpredictable outcomes.

Featured image credit: Bank of England via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.