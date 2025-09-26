Google Photos Brings Conversational Editing Tool to More Android Devices

Google Photos’ Gemini-powered conversational editing tool is now available to more Android users in the U.S. The tool, which lets you edit photos by describing the changes you want using voice or text prompts, was previously limited to Pixel 10 devices. To try it out, you need to be at least 18 years old, have your Google Account language set to English (US), and have both Face Groups and location estimates enabled.

Using the tool is quite easy. Simply open an image in Google Photos, tap the “Help me edit” option in the bottom left, and then type or dictate the changes you want in simple, plain language. The tool can be used for a variety of edits, from removing background objects and reducing glare to more creative commands like “transporting an alpaca from a petting zoo to Waikiki.”

Safety and Context for the New Tool

When the feature was first introduced on the Pixel 10, Google noted that each image edited using AI on Google Photos will carry an invisible watermark. In addition, users will be able to see information within Google Photos indicating how an image was captured or edited based on C2PA Content Credentials. These industry-standard credentials, which are also supported by the Pixel Camera app, provide a secure way to verify the origin and history of media files, though experts note they can be removed with specialized tools.

Google is riding high on the success of Gemini’s new image-editing model, “Nano Banana.” This tool, which can be selected from Gemini’s prompt box, allows users to upload an image and provide conversational commands, similar to the new Google Photos feature. Within weeks of its launch, the tool had completed over 200 million edits, becoming a viral phenomenon.

What The Author Thinks This expansion signals Google’s intent to democratize advanced photo editing. By moving a powerful, AI-driven tool from a premium, exclusive device to a wider user base, Google is making sophisticated editing accessible to everyone. This move is a direct response to the competitive pressure in the AI market and a way to integrate its most powerful features into its most popular apps. This is a strategic play to solidify Google Photos’ position as the default photo management and editing app for millions of users, proving that a seamless, integrated AI experience can be a powerful differentiator. The move, however, also places the burden on users to understand and trust the new AI-powered systems and their safety credentials.

Featured image credit: Needpix

