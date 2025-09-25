Xinjiang Entrepreneur Parizati Aini Addresses the United Nations

On the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at the invitation of Kurbanjan Samat, founder of the “I Am From Xinjiang” New Media Center and a renowned director and writer, Parizati Aini, a distinguished Xinjiang entrepreneur, delivered a keynote address at the United Nations Human Rights Conference. She shared the remarkable contributions of women from all ethnic groups in Xinjiang to economic and social development, bringing to the world an authentic voice of Xinjiang’s diversity and prosperity.

Parizati Aini was born in Xinjiang, a land nourished by the snowmelt of the Tianshan Mountains and kissed by the sun of the Gobi Desert. In 1998, by chance, she shifted from dance to acting and went on to play the lead role in a TV drama. The experience impressed upon her that “passion enables people to shine.” In 2009, at the height of her career, she traveled to Australia for further study. Though she faced setbacks from language and cultural barriers, she persevered—studying while running a small shop—and deepened her conviction that “no matter how far I go, my roots are always in China.” This strengthened her resolve to return home and start her own business.

In 2015, with a broadened international perspective, Parizati Aini returned to Xinjiang. Drawing on the region’s unique natural plant resources, combining top Chinese research expertise with Australian natural skincare techniques, she founded the skincare brand PERIDEO. After years of dedicated work, her company actively expanded into international markets, participating in exhibitions and learning advanced business practices in Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East—countries along the Belt and Road. In doing so, she demonstrated to the world the quality and appeal of products made in Xinjiang, China.

A turning point came in 2021 when a speech by Professor Peng Liyuan profoundly influenced her path. Phrases such as “where there is warmth, there is light,” “let the light of education illuminate the path of women’s hope,” “teach people how to fish,” and “the level of women’s development marks the height of human civilization” inspired her to redefine both her personal mission and her company’s direction—focusing on women’s empowerment and children’s welfare. Since then, she has devoted herself to public welfare, demonstrating through action the social value and responsibility of a female entrepreneur advancing the rights of women and children.

At the United Nations, Parizati Aini said with emotion: “Standing here at the United Nations today is not just a personal honor, but also a recognition of thousands of women in Xinjiang. They are shining in every field, using their diligence and wisdom to write a brilliant chapter of Chinese women in the new era.”

She also extended a heartfelt invitation to the world: “Welcome to China and visit Xinjiang—come walk the land, marvel at the grandeur of the Tianshan Mountains, taste the fruits of the Silk Road, experience the warm hospitality of its many ethnic groups, and witness firsthand Xinjiang’s vibrant development and boundless opportunities for cooperation.”

Her UN speech, together with Kurbanjan Samat’s documentary I’m Going to Xinjiang, to be released worldwide, represents an important dual effort in Xinjiang’s global outreach. The former highlights the confidence and responsibility of Xinjiang women through the lens of an entrepreneur, while the latter presents a real and diverse Xinjiang through film—its landscapes, cultural traditions, young entrepreneurship, and the fusion of folk culture with modern development. Together, they offer global audiences rich cultural perspectives and vivid images to better understand Xinjiang.

Since its founding nine years ago, the “I Am From Xinjiang” New Media Center has consistently pursued international communication from a grassroots perspective. By telling authentic personal stories, it has sought to break down prejudice and stereotypes, and by building bridges on international platforms, it has transformed Xinjiang’s development achievements into accessible cultural narratives. Organizing entrepreneurs to participate in United Nations events marks an important step in its efforts to engage in international dialogue, and shows how outstanding grassroots organizations like it can, through diverse works and innovative approaches, present to the world a three-dimensional, authentic, and vibrant China.