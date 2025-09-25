Luxxcoin Launches “MemeFi” on Solana, Blending Meme Culture with On-Chain Gameplay

Luxxcoin announced today the launch of “MemeFi,” a new model on Solana that combines the popularity of meme coins with the structure of on-chain gameplay. MemeFi introduces a seasonal system, real-time leaderboard, and smart contracts that automate transparent loyalty token distributions in $LUX.

According to Luxxcoin, the approach is designed to make community participation both engaging and predictable. Each 60-day “Hero” season tracks activity in real time, with snapshots taken at 12:00 UTC and distributions executed on-chain the same day at 18:00 UTC. The framework aims to encourage consistent engagement while keeping participation rules open and visible.

Core Mechanics of MemeFi

Seasonal cadence: Recurring 60-day cycles with clear start and end points.

Recurring 60-day cycles with clear start and end points. On-chain scoring: A published formula aggregates multiple factors such as holdings, consistency, and transfer behavior into a single score.

A published formula aggregates multiple factors such as holdings, consistency, and transfer behavior into a single score. Transparent execution: Token distributions are managed by decentralized contracts under posted conditions.

Luxxcoin has also outlined how scoring is determined. The “Hero Score” blends time-weighted holdings, participation streaks, entry efficiency, transfer adjustments, and a light “champion’s cooldown” that allows turnover at the top of the leaderboard while keeping past winners competitive.

An Early Public Launch is scheduled for October 16, 2025 at 12:00 UTC on Pump.fun. From that point, participants can observe MemeFi in action with live leaderboard updates, transparent checkpoints, and scheduled token distributions.

Luxxcoin noted that official announcements, updates, and materials will continue to be shared through its website and verified social channels.

Official updates, timelines, and materials will continue to be published on https://www.luxxcoin.io/, https://x.com/Luxx_Coin, and t.me/Luxxcoin.

About Luxxcoin

Luxxcoin is a Solana-based project that combines meme culture with game-like participation systems. Its rewards-driven model emphasizes preparation, consistency, and transparent mechanics, providing a framework for community-driven growth.

Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any token or financial instrument. Participation in crypto assets involves risk. Always verify official information from Luxxcoin’s pinned posts and verified channels.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.