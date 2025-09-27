City Owl Press: An Independent Publisher Soars to New Heights Amid Challenges

City Owl Press Overcomes Adversity to Achieve Success

City Owl Press, founded in 2014 by bestselling authors Yelena Casale and Tina Moss, has established itself as a trailblazer in the independent publishing industry. Focused on providing an inclusive environment for authors to grow their careers, City Owl Press is proud of its accomplishments and ability to thrive in an ever-evolving market. From overcoming the hurdles of small press operations to growing its brand recognition, City Owl Press continues to deliver high-quality books while championing its authors’ long-term success.

Achievements and Milestones

The company’s unwavering commitment to its authors is evident in its impressive portfolio of achievements, including signing Ti Mikkel, the writing assistant for George R.R. Martin and a key researcher for House of the Dragon, to publish her debut novel, The Archivist. This move reflects City Owl Press’s ability to secure high-profile talent, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the publishing world.

In addition to signing notable authors, City Owl Press has partnered with Two Rivers Distribution, an Ingram company, to bring print books to full-scale distribution in bookstores, libraries, and retailer sites across the world, and SBR Media, a top-tier agency, for foreign rights and film/TV representation. These partnerships further underscore the company’s growth trajectory and dedication to expanding its authors’ reach. Additionally, the press has collaborated with Tantor Audio to produce a variety of audiobooks, increasing its audience across multiple formats.

City Owl Press is also a vendor at prominent industry events such as New York Comic Con, BookCon, and other national and regional conventions, where they showcase their expanding portfolio of fantasy romance (Romantasy) titles, further establishing the press’s presence in the industry.

A Deep-Rooted Commitment to Author Success

The company’s origins lie in its founders’ shared vision: “by authors, for authors.” After conducting 18 months of in-depth research on small press operations, Casale and Moss set out to fill the gap for authors seeking more support and guidance in their careers. This author-first approach has led to several success stories, as City Owl Press continues to nurture debut authors and guide them toward long-term publishing careers.

Yelena Casale and Tina Moss’s background and deep-rooted publishing expertise play a pivotal role in City Owl Press’s ongoing success. Casale, an Award-Winning Author with a Master of Science in Publishing from New York University, brings her extensive experience as an editor, social media strategist, and marketing expert. Moss, a USA Today Bestselling Author with an academic background, a PsyD in Clinical Psychology, and a Master of Arts in English Language and Literature, adds a wealth of writing, business, and editing knowledge to the team.

A Vision for the Future

The challenges faced by City Owl Press have been met with resilience, and the company’s founders remain steadfast in their mission to support authors at all stages of their careers. The press’s journey has been one of growth, commitment, and hard work, and the company looks forward to expanding further as it continues to redefine what it means to be an independent publisher in today’s competitive landscape.

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished and how far we’ve come,” said Yelena Casale, Co-Owner of City Owl Press. “Our focus has always been on creating an environment where authors are empowered to take charge of their careers, and we look forward to achieving even more in the future.”

About City Owl Press

Founded in 2014, City Owl Press is an independent publishing house based in the United States. Led by Yelena Casale and Tina Moss, the press focuses on providing a comprehensive support system for authors looking to build long-lasting careers in the literary world. From debut novels to established bestsellers, City Owl Press is committed to delivering high-quality books in the romance and speculative fiction while fostering creativity and professional growth for its authors.

Media Contact

Yelena Casale & Tina Moss, Co-Owners

Email: cjones@cityowlpress.com

Website: www.cityowlpress.com

Instagram: @cityowlbooks

TikTok: @cityowlpress

Facebook: City Owl Press