Langley Local and Coquitlam Local Launch to Spotlight and Support Local BC Businesses

Coquitlam Local, serving the broader Tri-cities area and extending into Burquitlam, reflects what makes this region unique: its family-oriented atmosphere and natural beauty. The platform embodies the area’s core values of connection, outdoor living, and community care. Similarly, Langley Local reflects both Langley City and Township‘s rich agricultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit, as well as their ever-growing network of small businesses that drive the local economy forward.

Both directories highlight locally owned businesses in categories like dining, health and wellness, home services, retail, and more, with the goal of becoming the go-to resource for residents looking to support and discover businesses in their own backyard.

Why Langley Local and Coquitlam Local?

Personalized for Residents: These directories aren’t generic national listings – they’re built specifically for the unique communities of Langley City, Township, and the Tri-cities region.

Verified Local Listings: Only genuine, local businesses are featured – no franchise clutter, no spam.

Free for the Community: Visitors can browse at no cost, and local businesses can claim and customize their listing for free.

Community-first Philosophy: Built to celebrate and sustain local economies, these platforms prioritize people, not algorithms.

Explore the New Directories

Built with Collaboration and Care

The websites were developed in collaboration with Oi Marketing, a proudly Canadian digital agency based in Cloverdale, Surrey, BC, that specializes in branding and website design for community-focused organizations.

“We wanted to create something that didn’t just serve as a listing platform, but felt rooted in the local identity of each community,” said a representative from Oi Marketing. “By working directly with these communities, we’ve developed something people can trust and grow with.”

Your Local Resource for Local Living

Whether you’re a resident looking for a nearby coffee shop or a newcomer exploring the area’s services, Langley Local and Coquitlam Local are designed to make discovering local businesses easy, fast, and reliable. Each directory offers featured business spotlights, interactive maps, and options for businesses to claim and personalize their listings, and now adds to the family of the already existing Surrey Local, White Rock Local and VanLocal directories.