Metapyxl Announces Revolutionary Digital Rights Management Platform

The Future of Digital Content Protection Is Here

Metapyxl is unveiling a platform focused on security, compliance, and revenue growth for independent creators and large enterprises. It features forensic watermarking; web-wide tracking with an insightful dashboard showing where images appear; automated rights and embedded licensing that enable monetization directly from the image itself. A quick, easy Chrome extension reveals attribution and licensing information from within the image, helping creators maintain control wherever their work travels online.

This platform stems from the challenges Metapyxl’s founders, Tiffany Walling McGarity, John McGarity, and Jennifer Walling faced as creative professionals. With over two decades in the industry, they saw how easily digital content can be misused, uncredited, or shared without permission.

“The digital landscape is like the Wild West; there’s no control, no transparency once media assets are online. I’ve seen my own work stolen multiple times, affecting my livelihood. That’s what drove us to create Metapyxl,” said Tiffany Walling McGarity, CEO of Metapyxl.

Addressing the Growing Problem of Digital Theft

Creators across photography, video, advertising, brands, illustration, and digital art routinely face stolen work, lost credit, and unpaid usage. Metapyxl offers these capabilities within an affordable, user-friendly SaaS platform so creators can regain control, mitigate image theft, and earn revenue as their content circulates with attribution across platforms. Curators and publishers benefit as well: with Metapyxl-tagged images, they can use rightfully attributed and licensed media without the legal and time hassles of tracking down creators. All key information is embedded in the image itself and surfaced through the Metapyxl Chrome extension. This includes a content snapshot, creator bio and social links to follow the creator, licensing terms, attribution, and commerce options like one-click licensing or purchasing related products.

One Platform for All Your Digital Rights Management Needs

Metapyxl is positioned to be the go-to solution for securing and monetizing digital content. Metapyxl serves small media businesses and large enterprises alike. API integrations allow users to keep their current workflows while adding advanced content protection. Within an intuitive interface, users can embed licenses, track usage, manage automated rights, obtain signatures and licensing, and protect their work across platforms without leaving Metapyxl. The platform aligns with C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) standards and includes workflow management, AI workflow automation, and AI opt-in/opt-out features to support industry-wide compliance and creator choice.

A Creator-Centric Vision for the Digital Future

At Metapyxl, the mission is clear: Your work. Your rights. Your revenue. This philosophy drives our commitment to ensure creators are protected and empowered to generate income from their digital assets.

Founders Tiffany Walling McGarity, John McGarity, and Jennifer Walling emphasize the importance of trust and transparency in the digital space. The platform provides peace of mind by giving creators control over how their content is used and monetized, with industry-leading DRM and alignment with industry standards at the core of its development.

Recent Recognition: Best Breakthrough in Digital Rights Management in the US of 2025

As the creator economy grows, projected to exceed $1.4 trillion, Metapyxl is positioned to help secure and monetize digital content. Metapyxl’s commitment to innovation has earned it the prestigious Best Breakthrough in Digital Rights Management in the US of 2025 award from Best of Best Review. This recognition highlights Metapyxl’s role in reshaping the digital rights management landscape and setting new standards for the protection of creative content. Metapyxl is making a lasting mark on the industry.

See Metapyxl at TechCrunch Disrupt

Join us at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, October 27–29, 2025 (Moscone Convention Center). Visit the booth for an immersive experience: we’ll capture headshots or fun social images, tag your images, we’ll publish to the official event gallery and partner channels with the public information you choose, and track those marked images together to see where they go so you can understand whether they appear where you want, or in corners of the web you never intended.

Join the Metapyxl Movement: Over 200 Creators on the Waitlist within just 4 days.

More than 200 creators joined the waitlist within just four days, including small, medium, and enterprise customers; celebrities; DAM platforms; web creators; architects; illustrators; social media influencers; magazine editors; medical device companies; and name, image, and likeness (NIL) personalities. Metapyxl is offering a free trial of up to 20 images ahead of the full platform launch on September 25. Join the waitlist to be onboarded personally and experience the platform’s features firsthand. Sign up here

About Metapyxl

Metapyxl is a digital rights management platform designed to protect, track, promote, and monetize creative content. Born from the frustrations of its founders with digital content theft, Metapyxl offers robust, much-needed solutions for creators, businesses, and enterprises. The platform provides transparency, security, and trust in the digital economy while aligning with global standards such as IPTC and C2PA.

Media Contact

Jennifer Walling

Founder, Metapyxl

Email: jennifer@metapyxl.com

Website: www.metapyxl.com

Twitter: @metapyxl

Instagram: @metapyxl

LinkedIn: Metapyxl

BlueSky: @metapyxl.com