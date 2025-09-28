ASK Joey Launches UK’s First Renovation Guarantee That Protects Both Money & Quality

A New Era for Home Renovation Security

Homeowners undertaking renovation projects in the UK now have access to a service that guarantees the successful completion of their projects, both financially and in terms of quality. ASK Joey, a leading renovation advisory and guarantee service, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Money & Quality Guarantee, setting a new standard for home renovation security. This pioneering initiative guarantees that homeowners will not pay for mistakes, rogue traders or poor workmanship made by builders, offering them unmatched peace of mind.

In a market often plagued by escalating costs, subpar workmanship, fraudulent contractors and unfinished projects, ASK Joey’s approach is both refreshing and reassuring. As Jayson Paul, Founder of ASK Joey, states, “Anyone can give advice, but our package guarantees you will protect your money and deliver quality, and you won’t pay more. Nobody else in the market is bold enough to promise that.”

How the Money & Quality Guarantee Works

The Money & Quality Guarantee is a first-of-its-kind offering in the UK, providing homeowners with financial protection and quality assurance throughout every phase of their renovation projects. The guarantee ensures that if builders make mistakes or try to defraud them, homeowners will not incur additional costs to fix them. Additionally, ASK Joey’s team of experts offers one-on-one support to ensure projects run smoothly from start to finish.

This guarantee extends from the planning, costing and builder vetting stage to the completion of the project, so homeowners can rest assured that they will not face unexpected costs or issues during their renovation journey. Unlike other consultancy services that only offer advice, ASK Joey takes full responsibility for the outcome of the renovation.

In addition to this assurance, utilising back-end AI systems, ASK Joey provides comprehensive project management, including ready-to-use documents like supplier contracts, risk assessments, health and safety templates, and trade-ready specifications. This full package ensures that homeowners have everything they need to keep their projects on track and within budget.

Why ASK Joey’s Guarantee Matters for Homeowners

Home renovations can be a stressful, risky and costly endeavour, with many homeowners facing the challenge of unforeseen expenses, fraud, delays, and substandard work. The Money & Quality Guarantee from ASK Joey helps mitigate all these risks, providing both financial and emotional relief to clients.

Independent data underlines the scale of this challenge. A survey by the National Building Specification (NBS) revealed that nearly 52% of respondents faced issues during their building projects relating to their chosen contractor. These issues ranged from disappearing builders after receiving a deposit, contractors abandoning jobs midway, and a lack of expertise, to under-quoting and project timeframes extending far beyond the original scope. Similarly, the Arcadis Global Construction Disputes Report highlights these same factors as the leading causes of disputes in the UK construction industry, confirming the widespread nature of the problem.

With an increasing number of homeowners experiencing difficulties in managing renovation projects, ASK Joey stands as a beacon of security in a largely unpredictable industry. The ability to confidently move forward without the fear of spiralling costs or a botched project is something ASK Joey offers exclusively in the UK market.

“We understand the emotional toll a renovation can take on homeowners,” said Jade Rowlands. “Our guarantee removes the uncertainty, allowing our clients to focus on what truly matters: their dream home.”

Free Consultation for Homeowners

ASK Joey also offers a free no-obligation consultation call for homeowners, giving them the opportunity to discuss their renovation projects, assess potential risks, and learn more about how the Money & Quality Guarantee can be applied to their specific needs. This consultation serves as a risk assessment tool, allowing clients to fully understand how ASK Joey’s services can benefit their projects before they make any commitments.

The free consultation provides clarity, transparency, and a clear path forward, empowering homeowners with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions.

About ASK Joey

ASK Joey is a UK-based renovation consultation and guarantee service offering practical documents, honest advice, full architectural drawings and the UK’s first Money & Quality Guarantee. The company’s mission is to simplify the home renovation process, making it stress-free, budget-safe, risk-free from fraud and delivered to the standard every homeowner deserves. Through expert guidance and tailored project management, ASK Joey helps homeowners navigate the complexities of renovation projects with confidence.

For more information, homeowners can visit ASK Joey's website

