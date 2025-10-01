Bob Knakal CEO of BKREA Investment Real Estate Announces Anahis Barrie Has Joined the Firm as Managing Director of the User Building Vertical

BKREA of NYC has announced it has hired Anahis Barrie as Managing Director, and sector lead for its User Building vertical.

For more information about Anahis Barrie, Click Here https://www.bkrea.com/about/ana-barrie

“BKREA is highly focused on development and redevelopment deals which generally center on vacant, or mostly vacant, properties. A third option for vacant properties in NYC is for them to be sold to “users” who will occupy those buildings for their own use. Over the years, we have sold hundreds of these assets. And as prominent as these buildings are in our market, there is not a single broker, in the most competitive commercial real estate market in the world, that specializes in this type of product, until now”, stated Bob Knakal, chairman and CEO of BKREA. “Ana’s background puts her in a perfect position to be the industry leader in this sector very quickly”, Knakal added.



Anahis Barrie is a dedicated real estate professional in New York City, bringing a decade of experience navigating one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the world. With a degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master’s in Business Administration, she offers clients a sharp analytical perspective and business-driven approach to deal-making.

Coming from a family with generations in real estate, Anahis began her career in luxury residential sales with Douglas Elliman and Compass, representing high-end buyers, sellers, and tenants. Her strong track record in the luxury sector reflects her ability to connect with clients across cultures and deliver profitable outcomes with precision and speed.

Over time, her passion for real estate grew into a strong focus on commercial transactions. Anahis has developed expertise in analyzing investment opportunities, structuring creative strategies for sales, and negotiating the best possible outcomes for her clients. She is committed, above all, to securing the strongest deal for her sellers. Known for being easy to work with yet a strong negotiator, Anahis builds long-lasting relationships where clients often feel like family—making the process not only successful but also enjoyable.

“For over fifteen years, she has walked the streets of New York City, immersing herself in its culture, history, and ever-changing skyline. She lives and breathes real estate, bringing unmatched dedication, creativity, and persistence to every transaction”, stated Seth Samowitz, COO of BKREA.

“At BKREA we are focused on doing things differently from what traditional companies are doing, and this is yet another example. We did an analysis of all 1,023 user building sales in Manhattan south of 96th Street since 1984 and determined what types of buyers are the most active and that the “user premium” paid was about 16 percent over what investors were willing to pay. New York City is the only market in the US where vacant properties are worth more than occupied properties and that is due to this unique user premium. Our new initiative is going to take advantage of this market dynamic”, Knakal said.

BKREA is a market leading investment sales firm in New York City formed in April of 2024 by industry veteran, Bob Knakal. Mr. Knakal is best known for being the investment sales broker who, at 2,361, has brokered the sale of more buildings than any other broker in the history of the United States.