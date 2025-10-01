JM Nutrition now offers personalized nutritional counselling sessions across Canada

JM Nutrition is pleased to announce it now offers highly personalized nutritional counselling sessions across Canada by a diverse team of registered dietitians and nutritionists, each of whom possess certain areas of expertise and specialization for a wide range of nutrition and health concerns. Professionals provide a one-on-one service in all Canadian provinces and territories, enabling clients to obtain a deeper understanding of their nutritional requirements and enact them.

A list of JM Nutrition dietitians and nutritionists is available via the company’s website detailing their areas of expertise, including weight management, chronic disease, digestive health, eating disorders, and sports nutrition. Degrees of specialization enables all clients to receive a tailored service, designed around their relationship to food and eating habits.

“JM Nutrition professionals provide nutritional counselling across Canadian provinces and territories for fuller coverage,” explains Julie Mancuso, company founder. “Areas of service include Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Ontario, Quebec, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.”

JM Nutrition currently has a number of registered dietitians and nutritionists on its roster, serving diverse patient needs across the country. Some assist with medical conditions, like type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol, while others serve those looking to maximize their fitness and metabolic health.

Those interested in booking nutritional counselling through JM Nutrition can select the package they want, the number of follow-ups, and whether they need in-person or virtual consultations. They can also select their preferred practitioner, receive meal planning sessions, and organize rescheduling through a single portal.

It is also possible to arrange a free, no-obligation phone consultation with JM Nutrition. During this session, clients can discuss their goals, deal with insurance concerns, receive help selecting a practitioner, receive orientation on how the process works, and get answers to immediate questions. Pricing is available on request, depending on the needs of the client and the depth of the service required.

For more information about JM Nutrition, use the contact details below: