Simple Promise Introduces Paratoxil: Daily Botanical Support for Digestive Health and Microbial Balance

Oct 3, 2025

Simple Promise Pte Ltd, a wellness brand under Truegenics Pte Ltd, is pleased to announce the launch of Paratoxil, a gentle daily detox supplement formulated with time-tested plant-based ingredients to support digestive wellness and help the body maintain a healthy internal environment.

Paratoxil was created in response to growing consumer interest in natural products that promote digestive comfort, regularity, and gut flora balance, all without the use of synthetic additives or harsh stimulants.

Formulated with a synergistic blend of traditional botanicals, including Psyllium Husk, Black Walnut, Slippery Elm Bark, and Papaya Enzymes, Paratoxil is designed to complement the body’s natural detoxification processes and promote overall digestive health.*

“More consumers today are looking for ways to support gut health using natural, well-studied ingredients,” says a Simple Promise spokesperson. “Paratoxil reflects our commitment to safe, gentle, and effective formulations that align with modern wellness goals.”

How Paratoxil Supports Digestive Wellness

Paratoxil works through a multi-step approach:

  • Gentle Daily CleansingPsyllium Husk provides bulk-forming fiber to support regular elimination.*
  • Digestive Tract ComfortSlippery Elm has a long history of traditional use for supporting the digestive lining.*
  • Internal BalanceBlack Walnut and Cape Aloe are traditionally used to help the body maintain a clean digestive environment.*
  • Anti-Bloat SupportGinger and Papaya Enzymes promote smoother digestion and help reduce occasional gas or discomfort.*
  • Detoxification SupportChlorella is a green algae known for its natural ability to bind with certain compounds during the body’s detox processes.*
  • Prebiotic FiberInulin provides nourishment for beneficial gut bacteria, supporting microbial harmony and digestive resilience.*

All ingredients in Paratoxil are carefully selected for quality and purity, and the formula is non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and manufactured in the USA under cGMP standards.

Paratoxil does not contain synthetic fillers, artificial additives, or common allergens such as soy or dairy.

Committed to Consumer Confidence

Simple Promise’s Paratoxil is backed by a 365-day money-back guarantee, reinforcing the company’s dedication to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

This launch marks a continued step forward in Simple Promise’s mission to deliver clean, thoughtful wellness products that support the body’s natural rhythms using ingredients people can recognize and trust.

