Shell Unveils Thermal Fluid That Could Cut EV Charging Times to Under 10 Minutes

Oil and gas company Shell has developed a new product it hopes will make electric vehicle (EV) charging easier, unveiling a thermal management fluid it says can significantly reduce charging times. The company, in partnership with UK-based automotive engineering company RML Group, has formulated Shell EV-Plus Thermal Fluid, a non-conductive liquid that contains proprietary technology. The company claims this fluid can charge a battery from 10% to 80% capacity in less than 10 minutes.

Thermal management fluids are used by manufacturers to prevent batteries from overheating when charging or discharging. These coolants absorb and dissipate the heat batteries generate, ensuring stable temperatures and, thus, optimum battery performance. By significantly reducing thermal stress, Shell said its new coolant allows EV batteries to safely handle much higher charging currents. As a result, a lightweight car with an economy of roughly 6 miles per kilowatt-hour could charge at nearly 15 miles per minute, which is significantly higher than the roughly 3 miles per minute of a typical EV.

A Broader Push for EV Infrastructure

Shell’s new thermal fluid builds on the company’s existing push into the EV space. It has acquired its own public charging network, Shell Recharge, which operates more than 4,000 charging points in the United States and many more globally. Jason Wong, global executive vice president at Shell Lubricants, said, “We are thrilled to demonstrate that Shell EV-Plus Thermal Fluids can help to significantly improve battery thermal performance, paving the way towards higher charging efficiencies, enhanced safety, convenience and cost-effectiveness—to support the widespread adoption of BEVs demanded by legislative initiatives around the world.”

Robert Mainwaring, Shell’s lead engineer on the project, said the project’s goal was to “show how Shell EV-Plus Thermal Fluids can support significant reductions in charging time without compromising cell integrity and lifetime.” The development of this new thermal fluid is a strong signal that Shell is looking to become a key player in the EV ecosystem, not just as a provider of charging stations but as a supplier of innovative technology that addresses a core consumer pain point.

Author’s Opinion This move by Shell, a company built on fossil fuels, is a fascinating and strategic pivot in the energy market. By developing a technology that could solve one of the biggest pain points of electric vehicles—long charging times—Shell is positioning itself as a leader in the very transition it has historically opposed. This is a smart business decision that shows the company is hedging its bets and is willing to invest in new, sustainable technologies to ensure its long-term relevance. It’s a move that could both benefit consumers and help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, while also serving as a new and potentially lucrative revenue stream for a company that is slowly moving away from its traditional core business.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

