Overland Park, KS – Moonshot Solutions Named Finalist in 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards

Moonshot Solutions has been named a finalist in the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards, a prestigious recognition celebrating excellence and leadership in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) industry.

This honor places Moonshot Solutions among a select group of top-performing MSPs who are redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. The nomination celebrates the work they do every day – solving tough problems, building client trust, and helping businesses stay productive, protected, and prepared for what’s next amid an increasingly complex and ever-changing technology landscape.

“Being selected as a finalist for this prestigious industry award is a testament to the exceptional dedication and expertise of our entire team,” said Bill Marshall, President of Moonshot Solutions. “Our success is built on the hard work and commitment of every team member who goes above and beyond to deliver outstanding managed security services to our clients every day.”

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards highlights MSPs who lead with innovation, client success, and forward-thinking service models. Finalists are selected through a competitive review process that examines business growth, client outcomes, innovation, and overall impact in the MSP community and the clients they serve.

Winners will be announced at the 2025 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards ceremony on December 10, 2025, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition,” added Marshall. “It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class managed services and security solutions that truly make a difference for our clients. Everything we do is focused on helping our clients succeed and stay secure, and this recognition validates that client-first approach.”

To learn more about Moonshot Solutions or connect with the team, visit https://moonshot-solutions.com.

About Moonshot Solutions

Moonshot Solutions is a cybersecurity and managed services provider based in Overland Park, Kansas. Our approach to each partnership begins with a thorough assessment of your current IT environment, identifying areas of growth and opportunity, implementing tailored service solutions, and continually monitoring and auditing those solutions to ensure your business runs smoother and more securely.

About Bill Marshall

Bill Marshall, President of Moonshot Solutions, brings over 30 years of IT expertise to his role. He is a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE), providing strategic direction and valuable industry insight to the Moonshot team.