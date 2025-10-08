Medieval Tent Store Expands with New Custom Tent Collection for Film & Event Industry

Launch of New Custom Tent Collection

Medieval Tent Store is excited to announce the unveiling of its new line of medieval-style tents, designed with even more intricate historical details and greater versatility to meet the unique needs of its clients in film, television, and event planning. This new collection not only elevates the company’s offerings but also sets a new standard for historically accurate tents in the market.

“This collection represents the culmination of years of craftsmanship and expertise,” said Max Nathan James Bracey, founder and owner of Medieval Tent Store. “We’re proud to bring even more options to our clients, whether they’re creating immersive film sets or hosting period-themed events. The attention to detail and customization ensures that each piece transports audiences or guests into another time.”

Expanding Clientele with Industry Partnerships

In addition to the new collection, Medieval Tent Store has established new partnerships with several renowned production companies and event planners, expanding its reach across international markets. These collaborations further solidify the company’s reputation as a trusted supplier of historical tents, with its products featured in major film productions, reenactments, and private events.

“We’ve seen incredible demand for our products in the last year,” Bracey adds. “This expansion is a direct response to that growth, allowing us to better serve our diverse clientele while maintaining our high standards of quality and authenticity.”

A Step Toward International Expansion

As part of its strategic growth, Medieval Tent Store is also planning to extend its presence beyond the UK. With increased interest from clients in Europe and North America, the company aims to broaden its operations and explore new market opportunities in the coming months. By offering a more streamlined process for international orders and enhancing customer support, Medieval Tent Store is poised to become the go-to supplier for global film and event industries.

“Our goal has always been to combine artistry with practicality,” says Bracey. “This new chapter will allow us to reach more clients globally and bring their visions to life with our unique tents.”

Why Choose Medieval Tent Store?

Medieval Tent Store continues to set itself apart in the crowded market through its commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship, historical accuracy, and customer satisfaction. Whether for a blockbuster film set or a private themed event, every tent is crafted to meet the highest standards. The company’s dedication to quality and historical detail has made it a preferred choice for top-tier clients in the entertainment industry.

“We may be a small business, but we’re dedicated to delivering personalized, top-quality products,” Bracey notes. “Our growth is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and our ability to consistently meet their needs.”

About Medieval Tent Store

Founded in 2010, Medieval Tent Store specializes in creating handcrafted medieval tents for a wide range of uses, including film and television productions, historical reenactments, and private events. The company is known for its attention to detail, quality craftsmanship, and dedication to customer satisfaction. With a focus on authenticity and customization, Medieval Tent Store has become a trusted name in the industry, working with major film studios and production companies to bring the past to life.

Media Contact

Max Nathan James Bracey

Founder/Owner, Medieval Tent Store

Email: medievaltentstore@gmail.com

Website: www.medievaltentstore.com