DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Sail Komodo Launches 4-Day Island-Hopping Adventure from Lombok to Komodo

ByEthan Lin

Oct 14, 2025

Sail Komodo, a Lombok-based adventure company, has officially launched a 4-day-3-night sailing expedition from Lombok to Flores, providing travelers with a unique opportunity to explore Indonesia’s iconic islands, remote beaches, and wildlife-rich waters. Unlike typical day trips from Labuan Bajo, this multi-day voyage begins in Lombok and winds east through the Indonesian archipelago, visiting Kenawa Island, Saleh Bay, Padar Island, Komodo National Park, and the famed Pink Beach. This journey is the ultimate komodo island tour from Lombok for adventurers seeking both excitement and authenticity.

A Scenic and Authentic Alternative

“For travelers seeking an experience beyond the ordinary, this journey turns the voyage itself into the destination,” said a Sail Komodo spokesperson. “Flying from Bali to Labuan Bajo is fast, but our sailing trip allows guests to experience Indonesia’s islands, snorkeling spots, wildlife, and sunsets in a way that is truly memorable.”

Guests are picked up from Senggigi, Mataram, or Gili Trawangan and board a traditional Indonesian wooden boat, fully equipped to serve as a floating accommodation for the duration of the expedition. All travelers are required to stay at least one night in Lombok or the Gili Islands before departure. This makes it the perfect komodo trip from Lombok for those who want an extended, authentic island-hopping experience.

Official 4-Day-3-Night Itinerary

  • Day 1: Departure from Lombok → Kayangan → Kenawa Island (snorkeling, swimming, sunset)
  • Day 2: Whale Shark Point (Saleh Bay) — opportunities to swim with whale sharks
  • Day 3: Komodo Island (ranger-guided trek), Pink Beach, Padar Island sunset hike
  • Day 4: Manjarite snorkeling → Kelor Island → Arrival in Labuan Bajo (Flores)

Each stop highlights Indonesia’s natural beauty and wildlife, including the world-famous Komodo dragons in their natural habitat, making it a top Lombok Komodo boat trip for travelers seeking adventure and nature immersion.

Commitment to Sustainable Tourism

Sail Komodo emphasizes eco-conscious travel, minimizing single-use plastics and supporting local communities. The company employs experienced local crew trained in both safety and marine conservation. “Travel is about connection,” added the spokesperson. “We promote mindful exploration that respects the environment and uplifts the people who call these islands home.”

Booking and Contact

Sail Komodo expeditions operate several times per week, subject to weather and sea conditions. Travelers can check schedules, itineraries, and availability at www.sailkomodo.com.

About Sail Komodo

Sail Komodo is a Lombok-based adventure company specializing in multi-day sailing tours from Lombok to Flores. By combining local expertise, comfort, and sustainable practices, the company offers travelers an immersive experience exploring Indonesia’s most scenic islands, hidden bays, and renowned wildlife habitats.

For more information, visit: https://www.sailkomodo.com/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Trump Claims Many Federal Workers Being Laid Off Amid Shutdown
Oct 14, 2025 Hilary Ong
Trump Calls Nobel Winner Machado After His Administration Condemned Her Award
Oct 14, 2025 Dayne Lee
Espresso Translations Recognized as Best Translation Agency in the United States of 2025
Oct 14, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801