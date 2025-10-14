Sail Komodo Launches 4-Day Island-Hopping Adventure from Lombok to Komodo

Sail Komodo, a Lombok-based adventure company, has officially launched a 4-day-3-night sailing expedition from Lombok to Flores, providing travelers with a unique opportunity to explore Indonesia’s iconic islands, remote beaches, and wildlife-rich waters. Unlike typical day trips from Labuan Bajo, this multi-day voyage begins in Lombok and winds east through the Indonesian archipelago, visiting Kenawa Island, Saleh Bay, Padar Island, Komodo National Park, and the famed Pink Beach. This journey is the ultimate komodo island tour from Lombok for adventurers seeking both excitement and authenticity.

A Scenic and Authentic Alternative

“For travelers seeking an experience beyond the ordinary, this journey turns the voyage itself into the destination,” said a Sail Komodo spokesperson. “Flying from Bali to Labuan Bajo is fast, but our sailing trip allows guests to experience Indonesia’s islands, snorkeling spots, wildlife, and sunsets in a way that is truly memorable.”

Guests are picked up from Senggigi, Mataram, or Gili Trawangan and board a traditional Indonesian wooden boat, fully equipped to serve as a floating accommodation for the duration of the expedition. All travelers are required to stay at least one night in Lombok or the Gili Islands before departure. This makes it the perfect komodo trip from Lombok for those who want an extended, authentic island-hopping experience.

Official 4-Day-3-Night Itinerary

Day 1: Departure from Lombok → Kayangan → Kenawa Island (snorkeling, swimming, sunset)

Departure from Lombok → Kayangan → Kenawa Island (snorkeling, swimming, sunset) Day 2: Whale Shark Point (Saleh Bay) — opportunities to swim with whale sharks

Whale Shark Point (Saleh Bay) — opportunities to swim with whale sharks Day 3: Komodo Island (ranger-guided trek), Pink Beach, Padar Island sunset hike

Komodo Island (ranger-guided trek), Pink Beach, Padar Island sunset hike Day 4: Manjarite snorkeling → Kelor Island → Arrival in Labuan Bajo (Flores)

Each stop highlights Indonesia’s natural beauty and wildlife, including the world-famous Komodo dragons in their natural habitat, making it a top Lombok Komodo boat trip for travelers seeking adventure and nature immersion.

Commitment to Sustainable Tourism

Sail Komodo emphasizes eco-conscious travel, minimizing single-use plastics and supporting local communities. The company employs experienced local crew trained in both safety and marine conservation. “Travel is about connection,” added the spokesperson. “We promote mindful exploration that respects the environment and uplifts the people who call these islands home.”

Booking and Contact

Sail Komodo expeditions operate several times per week, subject to weather and sea conditions. Travelers can check schedules, itineraries, and availability at www.sailkomodo.com .

About Sail Komodo

Sail Komodo is a Lombok-based adventure company specializing in multi-day sailing tours from Lombok to Flores. By combining local expertise, comfort, and sustainable practices, the company offers travelers an immersive experience exploring Indonesia’s most scenic islands, hidden bays, and renowned wildlife habitats.

For more information, visit: https://www.sailkomodo.com/