Macau Student Chu Chi Hang Was Recognized By The World Records Federation As The “Youngest Person To Achieve Full Marks In Edexcel International Advanced Level Mathematics”

Chu Chi Hang (on the right side of the photo), a student in Macau, China, has been certified by the World Records Federation. He set a world record titled “Youngest person to achieve full marks in Edexcel International Advanced Level (IAL) Mathematics” at the age of 12 years, 7 months and 24 days. He was awarded the medal “Wonderful People’s Unique Skills, NO.1 in the World”, becoming a shining new star in the global academic field.

Chu Chi Hang has loved mathematics since childhood and has won awards in more than 15 mathematics competitions, such as the Gold Award in the World Mathematics Invitational, Champion in the Junior Mathematical Olympiad (Macau Division), and the First Prize in the Wasu International Mathematics Competition. On the other hand, during his primary school years, he achieved a near-perfect score in Edexcel IGCSE Mathematics.

Besides shining brightly in the field of mathematics, Chu Chi Hang is also a versatile teenager. He has obtained the Level 2 Certificate in Junior Software Programming (C Language) issued by the Chinese Institute of Electronics. In his spare time, he enjoys playing the piano and badminton, balancing his academic studies with the development of his interests.

Regarding winning this world record, Chu Chi Hang expressed his sincere gratitude. “I am very grateful to my parents, who have always unconditionally supported my interests and allowed me to freely explore and develop my strengths,” he said. “At the same time, I also sincerely thank all the teachers who have taught me; it is their careful cultivation and guidance that have led me to where I am today.”

Chu Chi Hang specially thanked his mathematics and Olympiad mathematics teacher, Dr. Yip, Matthew Siu Ting, aka Prof. Mathewmatician (on the left side of the photo). He is a mathematics educator in Hong Kong. Dr. Yip is recognized by the World Records Federation that he helped Chu prepare for the Edexcel IAL Math exam, and this helped Chu set the world record. Matthew feels greatly honored that the student he has been tutoring since the second grade of primary school has set a world record. Matthew also appreciated that Chu has a high EQ when facing hard problems, and stated that apart from Chu’s modesty in receiving instruction and his own efforts, Chu was able to demonstrate complete focus and patience even when he was taking lessons from Matthew online. Chu said, “Dr. Yip’s teaching goes far beyond the imparting of knowledge itself. I hope to continue under his guidance in the future to meet more academic challenges.”

Despite his extraordinary achievements, this young record holder remains very humble. “I feel thrilled and excited, but this will not make me complacent. I will continue to work hard, delve deeper into mathematics and other subjects I am interested in, and hope to make greater achievements in the future to repay my parents.”

His goal is to pursue an undergraduate degree at a world-class university, hoping to deepen further his passion in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) field.

In the past, many math prodigies have been able to attain the highest grade in public exams several years in advance. However, achieving a perfect score this time reflects a pursuit of perfection.