Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers Opens New Store at Meadowbrook Mall October 18, 2025

Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers, part of Rogers & Hollands, the nation’s largest family-owned jewelry retailer, will open its newest location at Meadowbrook Mall on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The 1,000-square-foot store in Center Court marks the company’s second West Virginia location, arriving just in time for the holiday season.

Iconic Collections at an Iconic Venue

Guests will discover an extensive selection of engagement rings, diamond and gemstone jewelry, men’s and women’s styles, luxury watches, and fashion pieces designed to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments.

“We’re passionate about celebrating life’s most meaningful moments and honored to serve generations of families,” said Brent Stern, fourth-generation President of Rogers Enterprises, Inc. “It’s a privilege to share our family’s tradition of care and quality with Bridgeport, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our new Meadowbrook Mall home.”

The new store will feature collections from renowned designers, including ArtCarved Bridal, Effy, Gabriel & Co. NY, JK Crown Collection, Shy Creation, Triton, Benchmark, and Fredrick Goldman. Every purchase is backed by Ashcroft & Oak’s lifetime protection plan, a hallmark of the company’s enduring commitment to its customers.

Situated in Bridgeport, Meadowbrook Mall opened in 1982 and includes over 100 stores and services. As the latest addition to the Ashcroft & Oak family, it becomes the second store to open in the Mountain State, joining Vienna’s 100 Grand Central Mall boutique, and further cements the retailer’s place at the top table of jewelry specialists across the Appalachian region, as well as the Midwest.

Supporting Bridgeport & Beyond

Through its Embracing Our Neighborhoods program, launched in 2022, Ashcroft & Oak has donated more than $350,000 to over 255 nonprofits nationwide, supporting healthcare, education, arts, civic services, children’s programs, and animal welfare. Guests can learn more or nominate a local nonprofit by visiting the new store.

A Legacy of Love. A Promise for Life.

Ashcroft & Oak offers best-in-class service with a generous return policy, flexible financing, custom design, and lifetime protection. Guests benefit from trade-in programs, expert associates, and diamonds and gemstones rigorously reviewed for quality and brilliance.

About Rogers & Hollands | Ashcroft & Oak

Founded in 1910, Rogers & Hollands | Ashcroft & Oak is the nation’s largest family-owned jeweler. The company operates 72 locations across 14 states. Built on a legacy of craftsmanship and relationships, Rogers & Hollands | Ashcroft & Oak helps people celebrate life’s milestones with jewelry created “for now & forever.”

For more information, visit www.rogersandhollands.com .